Antisemitic graffiti found at suburban DC schools, Maryland police investigating

As tensions remain high and antisemitic and hate messages continue to spread across the U.S., a school district in Maryland has become the latest victim to these threats.

School officials from Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland announced they are investigating after antisemitic and hate-based graffiti was found at two schools last month.

According to officials, on October 20, a student at Chevy Chase Elementary reported finding swastikas, inappropriate words, and a stick figure drawing of a person firing weapons displayed on a wall in the boys’ bathroom.

The vandalism was reported to school officials who said it was quickly removed.

Thomas W. Pyle Middle was vandalized with antisemitic and hate-based graffiti, according to school district officials.

Shortly after this finding, a drawing of a swastika was found on the blacktop at the basketball courts at Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda on October 27, according to school officials.

Principals at both schools notified Montgomery County police and the school communities about the incidents.

Officials have not yet identified suspects in either of the incidents.





