Antisemitic messages beamed on buildings spur proposed Jacksonville law with jail time

Jacksonville City Council is poised to make it illegal to project images onto buildings without the consent of the building's owner after groups used high-powered projectors to display jumbo-sized antisemitic signs on walls in Jacksonville and other cities.

Legislation filed Wednesday could come up for an emergency vote at next week's meeting of City Council. The bill already has gained support from multiple council members who joined forces to co-introduce and co-sponsor it, council President Terrance Freeman said.

City Council member Rory Diamond said the legislation complies with the First Amendment because it would not base prosecution on the content of the message, but instead would apply regardless of the message if the projection onto a building doesn't have the owner's consent.

The penalty would be a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail. In addition, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office would be able to seize any equipment and vehicles used in order to project text, graphics, logos or artwork.

Freeman praised council members for being "unified and coming together" in support of the legislation.

"We have to be able to tackle tough issues in this city, locking arms together and moving forward one issue at a time," he said.

The move to file the legislation after an image circulated over the weekend on social media showing the lighted image of a Nazi swastika on the side of the CSX headquarters building in downtown Jacksonville.

CSX condemned the antisemitic symbol and pledged to work in any way it could to aid the investigation of law enforcement into the matter.

"The images are shocking and hurtful, and in now way represent our organization or CSX employees," the company said in a statement.

Elsewhere in Florida, police in West Palm Beach investigated the projection of a Nazi swastika on the side of an AT&T building on Saturday night. Police confronted two men

West Palm Beach police said two masked individuals in a rental truck set went to a public parking garage to set up the projector that put the image on the building, according to media reports.

In October, the message "Kanye was right about the jews" was projected onto the back of a TIAA Bank Field videoboard when the city hosted the annual Georgia-Florida football game. The message referred to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after he posted hate speech about Jews on social media.

The same message was projected onto a downtown building and on banners held by people standing on overpasses on Interstate 10 and the Arlington Expressway that weekend.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson's office said "such speech — even despicable speech — is protected by the First Amendment." She said if her office received evidence of intent to "directly incite imminent criminal activity or specifically threaten violence against a person or group, then criminal prosecution may be implicated."

The legislation coming up for a vote by City Council would not base prosecution on the content of the messages.

