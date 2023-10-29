"Antisemitism is not a cudgel": Jake Tapper rips Marjorie Taylor Greene's censure resolution

During a segment of "State of the Union" on Sunday, CNN's Jake Tapper chews up Marjorie Taylor Greene's censure resolution accusing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of inciting an insurrection and spits it out, suggesting that the Georgia Congresswoman is using antisemitism as a "cudgel" to be used for political points.

In reference to Greene's proposal earlier this week on the House floor, in which she called-out Tlaib for “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex," Tapper said, "When you read Greene's resolution, you realize that it's written by someone who seems to have learned about the Arab/Israeli conflict maybe ten minutes before, who maybe didn't even have access to Wikipedia . . . this resolution twists a bunch of things that [Tlaib] said beyond recognition."

Adding that Greene's resolution seems much more focused on January 6 than it does on October 7 — the start of the Hamas attack — he furthers that her gripe is about something that could not be called an insurrection just because it pertains to something she disagrees with personally.

"Just over three weeks ago, 1,400 people — mostly Jews, mostly civilians — were slaughtered here in some of the cruelest and most unimaginable ways, in the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," he emphasized. "This s**t is not a game."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Watch below:

Jake Tapper on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Censure Resolution: This shit is not a game. pic.twitter.com/K5gChE9b3x — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2023