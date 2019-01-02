Is Antisense Therapeutics Limited’s (ASX:ANP) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Mark Diamond has been the CEO of Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) since 2001. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Diamond’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Antisense Therapeutics Limited is worth AU$9.7m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$366k. (This is based on the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of AU$366k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be AU$259k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Mark Diamond is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Antisense Therapeutics has changed over time.

Is Antisense Therapeutics Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Antisense Therapeutics Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 58% each year. It saw its revenue drop -45% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Antisense Therapeutics Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 59% over three years, many shareholders in Antisense Therapeutics Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

It looks like Antisense Therapeutics Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Mark Diamond is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn’t growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Antisense Therapeutics shares (free trial).

