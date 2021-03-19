  • Oops!
Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat: Antitrust enforcement threat ‘not new for Google’

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·4 min read
Five more attorneys general joined a lawsuit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) this week accusing it of "antitrust evils" tied to its ad tech business, escalating one of three antitrust cases faced by the search giant in the U.S.

The move follows revelations earlier this month that the Biden administration will add high-profile big tech critic Tim Wu and nominate prominent antitrust scholar Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Despite the increased regulatory pressure, Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat downplayed the threat of antitrust enforcement in a new interview with Yahoo Finance. While she vowed that the company will "constructively engage" with regulators, Porat reiterated the core argument that Google has made in response to critics: Users choose Google because it's a strong product, not because they lack alternatives.

When asked about antitrust threats and the recent additions to the Biden administration, Porat said, "This is not new for Google."

"There have been inquiries around the globe over time. Our approach has been to constructively engage with regulators," she adds. "Our view is that people come to Google not because they have to — but because they want to."

The European Commission fined Google a total of $9.7 billion between 2017 and 2019 in three antitrust cases. One case accused Google of giving its own services an unfair advantage in search results; another claimed it exploited its power in the market for mobile phones; and a third alleged it engaged in "abusive practices" in online ads.

In recent months, Capitol Hill has intensified its scrutiny of four of America’s largest tech companies — Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) — including the release in October of a scathing House antitrust report. The majority report described the web of dominant Google services as an "ecosystem of interlocking monopolies" that drives "greater monetization through online ads."

Acting FTC chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter on Thursday told a House subcommittee that the agency should be more willing to sue companies it considers in violation of antitrust laws and offered regret over the agency's 2013 decision to forego a lawsuit against Google.

The testimony came after documents uncovered by Politico this week showed the FTC found nearly a decade ago evidence of anticompetitive tactics undertaken by Google. But the FTC chose not to bring a lawsuit in part because it saw "limited potential for growth” in online ads, which have largely propelled Google's business since.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance, Porat recounted the rise of Google after its launch in 1998, emphasizing that the company's success has been driven by a relentless effort to improve its product.

"I think at the time it was the eighth search engine, and probably like many, my reaction is, 'Why do you need yet another search engine?'" she says. "The reality is: It was higher quality, a better experience, more relevant results."

"Therefore, Google broke through the pack and core to this has really been just this ongoing commitment to innovation," she adds.

Google enjoyed strong performance in the second half 2020 due in part to a rebound in ad revenue from search and YouTube with hundreds of millions of Americans stuck at home on digital devices. The company capped the year with staggering revenue in Q4, pulling in $56.9 billion, which marked a 23% increase over the same period last year.

The company announced on Thursday that it will spend $7 billion this year on an expansion of its U.S. facility footprint, adding at least 10,000 jobs across a host of cities, among them Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York.

Ruth Porat, Google Chief Financial Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer on an episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer."
Ruth Porat, Google Chief Financial Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer on an episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer."

Porat spoke to Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer,” a weekly interview series with leaders in business, politics, and entertainment.

She joined Google as CFO in 2015, after more than a decade in senior banking roles at Morgan Stanley. While helping Google navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Porat has drawn on her background in managing crises.

To start her career, she took a role at Morgan Stanley weeks before the October 1987 market crash; and she later advised the Treasury Department on the takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the New York Federal Reserve Bank on AIG during the 2008 financial crisis.

Illustrating Google's commitment to innovation, Porat cited a feature launched last October that identifies a song hummed by users into their mobile device.

"Even if you hum as poorly as I do, Google will help you identify, 'What was that song?'" she says. "So we continue through technology [and] innovation, to make it fun, quirky, relevant."

