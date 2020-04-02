Antiviral oral spray Halo to undergo testing for prevention of coronavirus infection

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An antiviral oral spray that has been available over the counter since 2012 will undergo a clinical trial by University Hospitals in Ohio to see if it prevents front-line health care workers from becoming infected with coronavirus.

“We have every reason to believe it will be effective,” said Dr. Robert A. Salata, chairman of the department of medicine at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and principal investigator for the study.

The product, marketed commercially under the brand name Halo, has shown promise in preventing influenza and other respiratory illnesses in laboratory studies and in a small clinical trial that Salata supervised at University Hospitals in 2015-16.

The product has generated so much interest in the medical community in northeastern Ohio that the Cleveland Foundation, one of the largest community charitable organizations in the nation, is providing $1 million for the trial.

The Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, where Salata is a professor and formerly served as chief of infectious diseases, will participate in the research.

Salata said he also expects at least two other northeastern Ohio hospital systems, MetroHealth and Summa Health, to join the clinical trial.

Sales suspended while product is tested

In the meantime, the product is no longer available to the public. Halo’s creator, Cleveland-based ARMS Pharmaceutical, decided to pull it from the market last week while its effectiveness against the new coronavirus is tested.

“People should not use Halo to protect themselves against COVID-19,” said Afif Ghannoum, president of ARMS Pharmaceutical. “I cannot emphasize that strongly enough. In an abundance of caution, therefore, we are temporarily suspending our sale of Halo while we figure out the most responsible next steps forward.”

Until, March 23, the product was available online through the company’s website, halogermdefense.com, and on amazon.com, although it frequently had been out of stock in recent days. The product retailed for between $12.99 and $14.99 for a 1-ounce spray bottle.

Ghannoum, one of its creators, said he had envisioned it as “hand sanitizer for the mouth.”

For the past five years, Halo’s formula has been going through the Food and Drug Administration’s investigational new drug application process, where it is identified as ARMS-1.

Halo is marketed as an oral antiseptic that “protects against airborne germs,” but it can’t claim to prevent infections unless ARMS Pharmaceutical receives FDA approval.

Ghannoum said the company now will approach the FDA to request that the oral spray be granted “emergency-use authorization” so it can be made widely available to health care workers while undergoing the clinical trial.

The FDA granted such authorization over the weekend for two malaria drugs that are being studied for use in treating COVID-19.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, said he is not knowledgeable about Halo, but he applauded the company’s decision to temporarily stop selling it over the counter.

“It’s incredibly responsible,” he said. “It shows they are committed to the science and the process.”

Testing put on fast track

The clinical trial is expected to begin within two weeks, much more quickly than typical trials, Salata said.

The goals, he said, are to “rapidly determine” whether the oral spray “is effective in providing protection against COVID-19 for front-line health workers” and whether there is a decrease in the duration and severity of upper respiratory infection in workers who do contract the virus.