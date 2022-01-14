Antiviral Pills Expected Soon In Pharmacies: Health Officials

LAKE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES, IL — The long-awaited antiviral COVID-19 pills could soon by on the shelvers in area pharmacies. But, health officials say supplies will be very limited at first.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working to get monoclonal antibody treatments out to hospitals and antiviral pills on the shelves at pharmacies, said Susan Karras, director of nursing for the McHenry County Department of Health, during a Board of Health meeting Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir in late December.

Paxlavoid has fared better in the clinical trials, preventing 89 percent of people from needing to be hospitalized and dying," said Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, during a press conference Wednesday.

Supplies, once on the shelves, will be very limited, health officials say.

Meanwhile, monoclonal antibody treatments specifically meant to prevent hospitalization due to the omicron variant are being given to some Advocate Aurora Health patients who qualify.

"This product has activity against the Omicron variant. The prior monoclonal antibodies have not," Citronberg said.

He said infusion clinics have been "ramped up to full speed" over the past week.

"We are able to service many of our patients who qualify and those who are at the highest risk for progression to severe disease, primarily those who are immunocompromised; we are able to give them a monoclonal antibody treatment," Citronberg said on Tuesday."Those trials have shown that those antibodies are extremely effective at keeping people out of the hospital."

According to the Federal Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made molecules that act as substitute antibodies. They can help your immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm.

The IDPH is rolling out the treatments and antiviral pills, health officials said earlier in the week.

"Monoclonal antibody treatments will be available to the hospitals as well as oral antivirals that are supposed to be coming soon and dispensed to pharmacies. We’re not sure the quantity or when that is going to actually roll out," Karras said on Monday.



Due to the limited suppled, health officials are still urging residents to get their vaccines and booster shots. Despite a high number of breakthrough COVID cases associated with the Omicron variant, vaccines are being toted as effective against preventing serous illness and death.

Karras also said the vaccines are “widely available whereas treatments are not widely available at this time.”

This article originally appeared on the Algonquin-Lake In The Hills Patch