Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison, reports say

Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News
John McAfee, the eccentric founder of the antivirus computer software bearing his name, was found dead inside a jail cell shortly after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S., Spanish media reported Wednesday.

The 75-year-old cybersecurity pioneer, who was charged with tax evasion and cryptocurrency-related federal crimes in recent months, appears to have died from suicide in the town of Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, according to Madrid-based newspaper El País.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.

