Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison, reports say

John McAfee, the eccentric founder of the antivirus computer software bearing his name, was found dead inside a jail cell shortly after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S., Spanish media reported Wednesday.

The 75-year-old cybersecurity pioneer, who was charged with tax evasion and cryptocurrency-related federal crimes in recent months, appears to have died from suicide in the town of Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, according to Madrid-based newspaper El País.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.

———