Antler hunter stumbles upon remains of woman missing for months, Oregon cops say

An antler shed hunter stumbled upon skeletal remains that belonged to a missing Oregon woman, deputies said.

The remains were identified as 36-year-old Megan Dyanne Wendel of Roseburg, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 27 news release.

Wendel disappeared from Roseburg and was reported missing in July, deputies said.

The antler hunter first discovered human remains Feb. 16 near the Thunder Mountain area in Glide, deputies said.

His father called authorities and reported the discovery. Those remains were then identified as Wendel, deputies said.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious, authorities said.

“Fly high my beautiful daughter Megan Wendel. You are now a beautiful angel watching over all of us. Rest in Peace,” her mother, Deborah Pfeuffer Blondell, wrote on Facebook.

“She was a bright beautiful soul that got her wings (too) soon and went to heaven. ... She will be missed by so many,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funeral and memorial expenses.

Glide is about 85 miles south of Eugene, and Roseburg is about 70 miles south of Eugene.

