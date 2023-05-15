Antoine Suggs sentenced to more than 100 years in St. Paul quadruple murder

Antoine Suggs was sentenced to 103 years in prison Monday for shooting to death four passengers in his Mercedes Benz in St. Paul and then dumping the vehicle with their bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield in September 2021.

Ramsey County Judge JaPaul Harris gave Suggs consecutive sentences for the killings of Jasmine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; her brother, Matthew Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul, and her lifelong friend, Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

“Each one of these individuals — Nitosha, Jasmine, Matthew and Loyace — deserves that you serve time for each one of them,” Harris said in handing donw the successive sentences. “And concurrent sentences would not appreciate the severity of this offense and the effect on these families and the community.”

Jurors deliberated about six hours on March 31 before finding Suggs guilty of four counts of second-degree murder — intentional but not pre-meditated — in connection with the Sept. 12, 2021, killings. Suggs faced up to 40 years in prison on each guilty count.

Suggs, who took the witness stand in his own defense on the last day of his trial, did not deny killing each of his passengers. He maintained, however, he acted in self-defense after the woman in the passenger seat next to him allegedly drew a gun while her friends used coded language to plot his robbery. He said he sustained several punches to the back of his head.

Harris called that version of events improbable, given that by his own admission Suggs snatched the gun from Flug-Presley’s lap as she was rifling through her purse, shot her three friends in the backseat and then shot Flug-Presley last.

The criminal complaint against Suggs does not mention a motive for the shootings, and prosecutors did not give one in their opening statement.

“I do not know what happened that night,” Harris said. “There’s only five people that know what happened and four of them are in the cemetery.”

Suggs, after shooting the four victims, drove around for hours before asking his father, Darren Lee Osborne, to follow him to Wisconsin. Later, when Suggs was alone with his father, Suggs told him that “he snapped and shot a couple of people” and that the “shooting happened in the vehicle on Seventh Street,” the complaint against Osborne states.

Last year, Osborne admitted to following his son to western Wisconsin, where he dumped the SUV in the cornfield about 65 miles from St. Paul. Osborne is serving a nearly five-year prison term for aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact.

After returning to Minnesota from Wisconsin, Suggs flew back to his residence in Arizona. He turned himself in to authorities five days later.

