Anton Chico man charged with aggravated assault

Aug. 25—An Anton Chico man was accused of pointing a gun and threatening to kill two men near the San Miguel County village of Tecolotito when an argument escalated Saturday afternoon.

A father and son-in-law were driving on a dirt road off N.M. 386 when they were reportedly followed by 49-year-old Robert Saiz, with whom they'd had previous encounters, according to a statement of probable cause filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Anthony Flores and Benny Lucero told San Miguel County Sheriff's deputies they were driving out to bury a farm animal when Saiz pulled up behind them and approached their vehicle on foot, according to the statement.

Lucero told police he confronted Saiz for killing his dog. Saiz then became "angry and accused Lucero of threatening him" before he suddenly pointed handgun directly at Lucero, according to the statement.

Saiz reportedly told the pair, "I'll kill both of you ... and leave you out here."

When deputies later spoke with Saiz, he denied ever seeing Lucero or Flores and pointing a gun at them, according to the statement.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant Monday for Saiz for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Saiz was convicted in 2015 of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Sena. He also faced criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2020 after he was accused of shooting a man in the arm. Those charges were dismissed in February due to lack of cooperation from witnesses, court records show.