Anton Du Beke debunks claims Strictly bosses gave ‘warning’ over Craig Revel Horwood story

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke was not “warned” about a risqué comment he made on Saturday’s episode of the BBC series despite reports claiming otherwise.

On 21 October, Du Beke, 57, was commenting on the leaderboard-winning performance by musical theatre star Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin when he shared an anecdote about him and a naked Craig Revel Horwood, 58, who is also on the show’s judging panel.

“I was watching there – it reminded me of a weekend Craig and I spent away,” Du Beke said, adding: “We were in Wigan and we didn’t know what to do, so I said to him, ‘Why don’t you try that lift?’”

The judge continued: “So he came at me and I said, ‘Put some clothes on.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As Williams, Kuzmin, his fellow judges and the show’s co-host Tess Daly laughed in surprise, Duk Beke added: “I managed to get him halfway up and we collapsed into a heap. The only reason I’m telling you this is ‘cause I have nothing to say about this dance; it was pretty much perfect.”

A source close to the series told The Sun that the story allegedly caused the show’s producers to “remind Anton that strictly is a family show and cheeky, subtle innuendo for the adult viewers is fine, but he’d taken things a little too far”.

While The Independent contacted the BBC for comment, Du Beke’s rep debunked the claim as “untrue”.

Williams, who shot to fame in a production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, went on to receive a score of 39 points, which is the earliest any contestant has received such a score since EastEnders actor Scott Maslen, and his partner Natalie Lowe, in 2010.

He faced stiff competition in the leaderboard from Coronation Street and TikTok star Ellie Leach and broadcaster Angela Rippon, who, at 79, is the show’s oldest ever contestant.

On Sunday (22 October), the fourth celebrity was eliminated from the competition in what was described by judge Motsi Mabuse as an “extremely close” dance off.

‘Strictly’ judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)

Williams is one of the favourites to win this year’s series alongside actors Nigel Harman and Bobby Brazier.

The series continues this Saturday (28 October), for its annual Halloween episode, at 6.40pm.