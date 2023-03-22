Anton Lazzaro's federal child sex trafficking trial underway in Minneapolis

Anton Lazzaro used his wealth to "buy what he wanted," and that was young, small, broken teen girls, federal prosecutors told jurors in Minneapolis at the start of his child sex trafficking trial on Wednesday.

"This case is about a wealthy man who paid tens of thousands of dollars to have sex with minor girls," Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino said during the government's opening statement.

Defense attorneys for the 32-year-old once-rising Minneapolis GOP operative countered that Lazzaro was instead a generous but "socially awkward" computer nerd taken advantage of as he paid people for their company amid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"It's not about whether you like Tony, it's not about how he lived his life," defense attorney Thomas Beito said. "It's about whether he trafficked anyone."

Lazzaro is standing trial on seven counts that include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of five girls between the ages of 15 and 16 between May 2020 and December 2020. His indictment includes five additional charges of sex trafficking of a minor, one per each girl.

During Wednesday's proceedings, Lazzaro sat with his two attorneys while wearing a suit and tie. He has been held in Sherburne County Jail since his August 2021 arrest on the charges alongside Gisela Castro Medina, a 20-year-old co-defendant who has since pleaded guilty and is expected to testify about helping recruit girls to have sex with Lazzaro for money and other goods.

Before opening statements Wednesday morning, Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz swore in the jury of 16 – 10 women, six men – and instructed them on the seven-count indictment against Lazzaro.

The jury was pulled together after a full day of selection on Tuesday that saw the parties whittle down a pool of more than 50 prospective jurors. Schiltz will tap four of the jurors as alternates before deliberation starts. The large pool was necessitated by widespread media coverage of the case, as well as a website created by Lazzaro and his friends in which he proclaimed his innocence.

The judge struck multiple people from the jury pool based on their past news consumption about the case, while excusing others who stated that the nature of the charges would make it difficult for them to remain impartial.

Early forecasts called for trial to span up to three weeks, but prosecutors now say they expect to rest their case next Tuesday. Wednesday's opening statements offered jurors a preview of the testimony expected from alleged victims, forensic experts and law enforcement. It also offered the first public look at how Lazzaro planned to defend himself against charges that could yield decades in federal prison if found guilty.

Provinzino displayed pictures of each of the five young girls – four of whom were 16 when they met Lazzaro and one who was 15 – as she outlined the government's case.

According to prosecutors, Lazzaro met Castro Medina and 16-year-old Victim A through Seeking Arrangement, a "sugar daddy" website that links young women with wealthy older men.

The two were both allegedly paid for sex with Lazzaro at his Hotel Ivy condominium in May 2020, soon after Castro Medina's high school graduation. Provinzino said Lazzaro took turns having sex with Castro Medina and the girl. While he was alone with one of them, she said, the other watched a Disney movie in the living room. He later ordered McDonald's Happy Meals for the two girls, Provinzino told jurors.

After that first encounter, prosecutors said, Lazzaro asked Castro Medina to start recruiting other "very young girls" for him online — something for which Castro Medina received more than $50,000 from Lazzaro during the alleged conspiracy.

"He wanted small girls, skinny girls, the girls should be white ideally, and no tattoos," Provinzino said. "And it would be better if they were vulnerable."

She said he favored "what he perceived was easy prey."

Prosecutors gave jurors a look inside Lazzaro's 19th floor condo to illustrate what the girls would see upon arrival: Framed photos of Lazzaro posing with celebrities, politicians, athletes and the president lined hallway walls. His bathroom had a television in the mirror. Lazzaro boasted a well-stocked, high-end liquor cabinet. A large gold mirror hung above the bed to which Lazzaro allegedly led the girls.

Provinzino said that each of the five alleged victims would testify about their experiences having sex with Lazzaro in exchange for money, expensive purses, cellphones, vape pens, alcohol and other goods. One girl, she said, will describe how Lazzaro had to reposition her body for sex because she had become so intoxicated.

Jurors saw images taken from the FBI's raid of Lazzaro's home that depicted boxes filled with flavored vapes, stacks of cash and stashes of Plan B pills that prosecutors said Lazzaro often gave the girls as he sent them home. In one case, Provinzino said, Lazzaro arranged for a group of girls to be picked up by Uber from a slumber party.

Beito countered prosecutors on Wednesday by telling jurors that Lazzaro was not the "cartoon character villain" that he had been portrayed as.

The attorney walked jurors through Lazzaro's southern California upbringing and pointed out his mother, Nancy, an Italian literature professor seated in the courtroom and who might later testify as a character witness for her son.

Beito said Lazzaro built his wealth online, driving customers to online retail businesses in exchange for a fee and started investing in property, real estate, commodities and foreign currency. His political involvement intensified after volunteering for Republican Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and Lazzaro went on to attend Brigham Young University in Utah.

"Socially awkward" and stuck at home in Minneapolis during the 2020 pandemic, Beito said, Lazzaro started paying people "just to kind of hang out with them."

"Some of these people he ends up having sex with, most of them he does not," Beito said.

Lazzaro, who also went by Tony, was generous with a lot of people but "unfortunately he started to become a real mark to people," and some took advantage. Others grew jealous of his generosity, which Beito said sparked this case.

Beito said Victim A — Castro Medina's friend — was responsible for creating profiles on Seeking Arrangements. He said the girl was addicted to hard drugs and in need of money at the time.

"So begins the saga of this case," Beito said. "Not because of anything that Tony or Gisela did but because [Victim A] needed money to buy drugs."

Castro Medina is scheduled to be sentenced by Schiltz on August 9.

He said Castro Medina simply later sent pictures of Lazzaro and his social media address to some of her social media friends: "That's it. No pressure. No prodding. No pushing."

"This isn't sex trafficking, ladies and gentlemen; those young ladies were there because they wanted to be," Beito said. "And at the end of the evidence you are going to see that Tony is not guilty of trafficking anyone."

This is a developing story, stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.