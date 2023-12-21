With Anton Lundell still out of lineup, Panthers lean on one of their newcomers to fill void

Kevin Stenlund has made his presence known for the Florida Panthers this season on the penalty kill. He has been one of Florida’s more reliable players defensively and that has helped him carve out a role as a bottom-six forward and to getting ice time late in games when the Panthers are trying to preserve a lead.

But over the past couple games, the Panthers have asked a little bit more out of Stenlund with center Anton Lundell sidelined due to illness.

That will continue for Stenlund when the Panthers host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena as Lundell sits out his fourth consecutive game.

In Lundell’s absence, Stenlund been the center on Florida’s third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Nick Cousins on the wing — the role Lundell usually occupies. Stenlund was on the ice for 14:55 in Florida’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and 14:40 for their 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Those two games marked the first time Stenlund played at least 14 minutes in a game since Nov. 22.

This extended role at full strength comes in addition to being one of Florida’s main forwards on the penalty kill with Luostarinen. Stenlund leads Florida forwards in shorthanded ice time (70:01) and ranks third among Panthers forwards in blocked shots (21).

“The big value that Kevin’s brought is our penalty kill now is very strong, and he’s a big, big part of that,” Panthers Maurice said, “so when you slide a player like that up, you shouldn’t lose anything defensively in that line. You’ve got Luostarinen on the left wing. They’re a penalty killing pair and they should be solid there.”

While defense has been and will be Florida’s priority, Maurice conceded that Florida will need scoring to come from Florida’s third line, whether it’s Stenlund or Lundell leading the charge up the middle.

Stenlund has six goals this season, which tie his career high, but two of those are empty-net goals and he has scored just once in the past 13 games. Lundell has just two goals in 28 games played.

“We’re gonna need some scoring off that line at some point,” Maurice said, adding that Stenlund’s six goals this season are “a good number for him, but he’s capable of [more]. I think there’s still an adjustment for the new guys that have come in because it’s not just to the systems. He’s played with a bunch of different wingers at this point in time. So finding that right chemistry, he’s got it with Luostarinen in the penalty kill because that’s been consistent all year. And he’ll continue to kind of get that chemistry with people the more time he spends with them.”

Maruice said he is hopeful Lundell will return on Saturday when the Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game between the two teams since the Stanley Cup Final that Vegas won in five games.

In addition to Lundell, forward Jonah Gadjovich is also out on Thursday while dealing with an illness.