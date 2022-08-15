Anton Lystopad, one of Ukraines best Air Force pilots, killed

OLENA ROSHCHINA – MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 08:19

Anton Lystopad, who was awarded the title of the best pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2019, has been killed in the war against Russia.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Physical-Technical Lyceum, of which Lystopad was a graduate, on Facebook; Volodymyr Verkalets, state representative for Veteran and Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant affairs in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, on Facebook

Quote from the lyceum: "On the day of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence, millions of Ukrainians watched the flypast performed as part of the military parade with admiration and pride. It was our Anton who was leading the formation."

Details: The lyceum noted that "Anton’s path to becoming a fighter-jet pilot was difficult, but meaningful": the young man had stubbornly pursued his dream of becoming a pilot.

Anton Lystopad took part in military operations in eastern Ukraine and was recognised as the best pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force in 2019.

He joined the defence of Ukraine in the first moments following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Just a few days before his death, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured him with the Order for Courage, 3rd Class, a high state award.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.