Antonio Brown has reportedly been ordered to pay $100,000 to his rape accuser after violating a confidentiality agreement

Barnaby Lane
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown. Getty/Mike Ehrmann

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay $100,000 to his rape accuser after violating a confidentiality agreement, reports TMZ.

  • In 2019, Brown was accused by his former trainer Britney Taylor of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.

  • The news comes just days after Brown was ruled out of the Bucs NFC Championship against the Packers with a knee injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay $100,000 to his rape accuser after violating a confidentiality agreement, according to TMZ.

In September 2019, a federal lawsuit was filed against Brown by his former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.

Taylor first accused Brown of kissing her without consent in 2017, before later that same month masturbating near her and ejaculating on her back. She then claimed Brown raped her the following year.

Following the suit, the two entered a confidentiality agreement to encourage settlement talks, but according to TMZ, Taylor now claims Brown has violated the agreement on multiple occasions.

An independent arbitrator found Brown did violate the agreement by publicly mentioning the lawsuit on Twitter in 2019, and ordered the 32-year-old to pay Taylor $100,000.

Brown fired back by claiming he should not have to pay the money because the arbitrator "ignored the law" in issuing the award and is now asking for the ruling to be vacated.

The news comes just days after the Bucs announced Brown would be out of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury.

"Following his third missed practice of the week, wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship," the Bucs said in a statement on Friday.

"Brown aggravated his knee in last Sunday's Divisional Round game against New Orleans and due to the risk of swelling, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown has been ruled out."

