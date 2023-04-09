Antonio Brown seeing things differently as owner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was anything but a team player during his 12-year NFL career, but he has a different perspective now that he’s part owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire.

“As an owner I finally see now why it’s important to make everyone know no one is bigger then the Team! As a player I always thought opposite!” Brown tweeted on Saturday night.

I guess it’s better late than never, but Brown’s unprompted tweet is still pretty ironic, as he was the poster child of narcissism, self-interest and vanity during his NFL career. Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but his career came to a conclusion the following year when he abruptly took off his shoulder pads and undershirt and jogged to the locker room at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets. AB was cut by the Buccaneers shortly after, marking the final strike of a tumultuous four years for the once-beloved All-Pro wide receiver.

