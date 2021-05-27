Antonio Brown sued by marketing firm

Antonio Brown officially returned to the Buccaneers this week and the wide receiver also became the subject of another lawsuit.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports that KCB Marketing filed a lawsuit against Brown in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday. He is being accused of not paying commissions on $2.4 million they helped him earn through “marketing, endorsement, and public relations opportunities with various third party vendors.”

The marketing firm is seeking more than $100,000 from Brown. Per the lawsuit, Brown signed a deal with the company in July 2017 and terminated it the next year after refusing to pay some of the commissions the company believes it has earned.

Brown has faced a variety of lawsuits in recent years and is the subject of another one filed this month by the driver of a moving truck who accused Brown of assaulting him. Brown pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief as a result of the incident, which factored into the eight-game suspension he served to open the 2020 season.

