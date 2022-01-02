Antonio Brown's tantrum may have cost him $1 million in bonus money he was on the cusp of making with the Bucs

Antonio Brown. Elsa/Getty Images

Antonio Brown stormed off the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was cut from the team immediately after the game.

Brown was on the cusp of hitting three different performance bonuses that could have been worth $1 million.

Antonio Brown has played his last game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

On Sunday, Brown tore off his pads and stormed off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets, throwing up a peace sign to fans on his way out.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't mince words on Brown's status with the team.

"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said, when asked about the incident after the game. "That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys that went out there and won the game."

Not only is Brown now out of a job, he also missed out on a potential $1 million in bonus money.

According to Michael Ginnitti at Spotrac, Brown was close to hitting three different performance bonuses that could have added an extra $999,999 to his bank account.

With one game left to play, Brown could have easily hit at least one, or possibly all three of these bonuses, and there's a chance Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would have helped him get there.

Last year, the Buccaneers went out of their way to help Brown hit a similar contract incentive, drawing up three straight shovel passes to Brown in the final seconds of garbage time to earn the extra payday.

Brown finished Sunday's game with three catches for 26 yards on five targets.

There is a chance, however, that Brown wouldn't have played much in Week 18, depending on whether or not Tampa Bay had anything to play for in terms of playoff seeding on the final game of the regular season.

