Are Antonio and Roxanne from 'The Ultimatum' still together?

Spoilers about “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season Two below.

Season Two of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” began with Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser explaining that he issued her the ultimatum because, after four years together, she was not sure she ever wanted to tie the knot. In the season finale, Roxanne revealed if she could finally picture Antonio as her husband.

During the experiment, Roxanne repeatedly questioned if Antonio was the perfect man for her. She said she was looking for a provider and worried that she needed someone more career-oriented. Roxanne and Antonio swapped partners with another couple, Alex Chapman and Kat Shelton, hoping to gain clarity about their original connections.

After bickering with Alex and Kat during their trial marriages, Roxanne and Antonio reunited. She still struggled with being affectionate and wanting Antonio to step up in their relationship.

On decision day, Antonio took a risk and got down on one knee. Read on to find out if Roxanne said yes and to hear what they told TODAY.com about what happened after the show.

Did Roxanne accept Antonio’s proposal?

When Roxanne and Antonio met on decision day, he marveled at how much progress they made.

He said after all they’ve been through he just wanted to thank her. “I have a lot of things to be thankful for and I have a lot of things to thank you for,” he said before asking her to marry him.

Following a long pause, Roxanne responded, “You know I’m f------ terrified.” She took another deep breath and then slowly nodded her head. Antonio told her she had to actually say “yes” before she agreed.

The Ultimatum 2. (L to R) Antonio Matttei and Roxanne Kaiser in Season 2 of The Ultimatum. (Netflix)

“I’m just very overwhelmed, but yeah, I’m OK,” she said after putting on her ring.

She told the cameras she was unsure about her decision up until Antonio proposed.

“I came here today not knowing what I was going to say,” she shared. “What I’ve learned is that love is patient and love is so kind.”

She said Antonio has always embodied those qualities but she did not appreciate it in the past.

“I’m gonna trust you and I’m just here for the ride and all I can do now is commit to you and just trust you,” she said before admiring her ring.

Here's what they shared at the reunion

At the reunion, the pair said they continued to face the problems they discussed on the show once it ended.

During the reunion, Roxanne said, “Since the proposal, it’s been an adjustment. Good and bad.”

In terms of their financial situation, Roxanne said she is the “provider” in their relationship and she expects to hold onto that role as Antonio builds his business.

“We’re still not where I want to be,” she added. “Antonio has made great strides. It’s a hustle. And now we’re both entrepreneurs. And it’s tough, but we’re getting there.”

Antonio announced to the cast that he purchased a car wash in South Georgia and plans to turn it into a car customization shop.

While the two claimed to be on the right track, Vanessa Lachey pointed out that Roxanne was not wearing her engagement ring.

Roxanne said wearing a ring feels “weird” and “strange.”

“I don’t understand it, kind of like I didn’t understand the whole wedding thing,” she said. “I don’t get why I have to wear one and he doesn’t. It feels very possessive.”

Antonio said the ring did not fit Roxanne first. But now that he resized the band and added two rings to the sparkler, it “hurts” knowing she does not put it on. Roxanne keeps the ring in its box, which she brought to the reunion.

He told his fiancée that her decision to not wear the ring is “almost like your lack of pride in me, and you don’t want to show anybody that you’re engaged.”

Are they still together now? They told us

Although their relationship seemed strained at the reunion, they appeared to be in a better place during a recent interview with TODAY.com.

“I’m still engaged. Hello, still engaged. Big, big deal for me!” she said. But, she said they have not started planning a wedding.

“Antonio opened a business a month ago,” she continued. “I’m still focused on my company. I’m taking baby steps towards the next phase of what happens after an engagement. I’m happy to do it. Antonio and I are growing together. I feel like we’re closer than ever, which is cool. Never thought it would happen.”

Roxanne said she was trying to put on a tough persona, but, ultimately, she trusts Antonio and is fully committed to him.

In a separate interview, Antonio revealed he doubted Roxanne was going to say “yes” to his proposal after her dramatic pause.

“I think the first words out of her mouth after I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ (were) ‘I just want you to be happy,’” he recalled, laughing. “So I didn’t know what that meant, but I definitely thought that she was getting ready to say ‘no.’”

About a year later, he said life "couldn't be better."

“I’ve never been happier in my life. Put it that way,” Antonio added. “It’s really the happiest that I can ever remember myself being, ever. So things are good.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com