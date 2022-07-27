Antonivka bridge: Office of the President advised the occupiers to swim across the Dnipro

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 11:57

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that after the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivka Bridge, the Russians should either leave occupied Kherson or learn to swim across the Dnipro.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "We can, of course, call the Antonivka bridge a means of Russian air defence that intercepts Ukrainian missiles, but you can’t escape from reality: the occupiers should learn to swim across the Dnipro. Or leave Kherson while they can. There may not be a third warning."

Background: