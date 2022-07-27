Antonivka bridge: Office of the President advised the occupiers to swim across the Dnipro
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 11:57
Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that after the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivka Bridge, the Russians should either leave occupied Kherson or learn to swim across the Dnipro.
Source: Podoliak on Twitter
Quote from Podoliak: "We can, of course, call the Antonivka bridge a means of Russian air defence that intercepts Ukrainian missiles, but you can’t escape from reality: the occupiers should learn to swim across the Dnipro. Or leave Kherson while they can. There may not be a third warning."
Background:
On the morning of 19 July, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivka bridge in Kherson.
On 20 July, Russian media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the bridge for the second time in two days, after which the occupiers said that it should be closed.
On 22 July, it became known that the invaders planned to build a pontoon crossing near Kherson after the attacks on the Antonivka Bridge.
On the morning of 27 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they had launched high-precision missile strikes on the Antonivka Bridge. Before that, the occupiers said that the bridge was damaged and closed.