Antonov becomes first Ukrainian company to join Europe's largest aerospace lobby

Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing company Antonov joined the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD), the association said on Oct. 6.

Antonov is the first Ukrainian company in the ASD, the largest aerospace and defense lobby in Europe. Membership will strengthen ties between European and Ukrainian manufacturers.

“I warmly welcome Antonov as a new ASD member, an important step towards the integration of the Ukrainian aerospace industry in the European industrial ecosystem,” ASD Secretary-General Jan Pie said.

The Ukrainian company produced the iconic Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft, the largest cargo plane in the world. Russian forces destroyed the Mriya during the Battle of Kyiv last year.

The state-owned defense company conglomerate Ukrainian Defense Industry said last month that Antonov will open a new drone center to enhance drone manufacturing capabilities in Ukraine.

Antonov’s ASD membership allows it to contribute to the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA) in developing standards and regulations for aircraft security.

ASD represents over 4,000 aerospace companies in Europe including BAE Systems Plc and Rheinmetall AG. Members account for 98% of the sector’s turnover in Europe and 93% of aerospace employment.

Ukraine previously joined the aviation organization Eurocontrol and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

Read also: Ukraine develops ‘invisibility cloak’ to protect soldiers from thermal imagery

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.