Antonov engineer detained in Kyiv for high treason

A leading engineer of Antonov aircraft manufacturing was suspected of participating in the network.

The investigation revealed that he posted on Russian social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki videos of speeches by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin's warlord in Chechnya, as well as materials justifying a full-scale invasion. He also supported Russian propagandists' calls for the destruction of Ukraine.

The engineer was detained in Kyiv.

The suspect’s publications were aimed at undermining national security, confirmed the Ministry of Justice’s Research Center for Forensic Examination of Intellectual Property.

He was charged with encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 110 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code) and now faces up to five years in prison.

A total of six propagandists from Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts participated in the network, the SBU said. They created several social media accounts that were used to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces and incite anti-Semitic sentiment in the region.

The investigation is ongoing.

