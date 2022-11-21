Antony Blinken lands in Qatar for World Cup and Iran talks

America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, will attend as America faces Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the U.S.' trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

Iran also provided airspace routes for Qatar Airways flights and supplied food shipments to Qatar amid a yearslong boycott of Doha by four Arab countries.

Blinken's visit comes as part of a strategic dialogue with Qatar, which also hosts some 8,000 American troops at its massive Al-Udeid Air Base that's the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command. The base served as a key node in America's chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuation of Afghan civilians.

“Qatar is a steadfast and important partner to the United States, and U.S.-Qatar ties continue to grow,” said Daniel Benaim, a deputy assistant secretary for the Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the State Department before Blinken's trip.

“Together, we’ve made important progress on a range of issues, including facilitating the travel of at-risk Afghans to the United States for new beginnings, strengthening regional security, and expanding commercial investment ties between our countries.”

One major issue to discuss is Iran. Nonproliferation experts say Iran now has enough uranium enriched up to 60% — a short step from weapons-grade levels — to reprocess into fuel for a nuclear weapon if it choose.

Tehran insists its program is peaceful, though it has drastically expanded its program since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, Iran is being rocked by monthslong protests following the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been earlier arrested by the country's morality police.

A crackdown by authorities and violence surrounding the demonstrations have seen at least 419 people killed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests. Iran is playing at the World Cup as well and will face the U.S. on Nov. 29.

