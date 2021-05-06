Antony Blinken: US will respond to reckless Russian acts

The US secretary of state has told the BBC that the US will respond to reckless or aggressive acts by Russia.

Antony Blinken said the US was focused in US state actions - such as the treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the Solar Winds hack and election interference.

"We would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship," he said.

Mr Blinken was in the UK for a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 group of industrialised nations.

A communique issued after the two-day talks criticised Moscow for its "irresponsible and destabilising behaviour", particularly against Ukraine, and for cyber-attacks.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison in Siberia

Back in February US President Joe Biden said, in more headline-grabbing terms, that he had made it clear to President Vladimir Putin "that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions… are over."

His predecessor Donald Trump had at times seemed to avoid criticising the Russian leader.

Mr Blinken told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the Biden administration was not trying to hold China back, stressing that the US was in favour of upholding a rules-based international system.

He said countries needed to look very carefully to see if China was investing in their strategic assets.

The Afghan army is still battling Taliban attacks

The US has started formally withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan after almost 20 years. Mr Blinken said the US was "staying in the game" however, remaining engaged with the country.

He said Afghanistan's neighbours might now have to "step up" and use their influence to try and keep it on a positive path.

What about Northern Ireland?

Asked about a possible trade deal with the UK and the situation in Northern Ireland, Mr Blinken said peace in Ireland remained something that the administration was very focused on.

The secretary of state said that for President Biden it was important that "whatever is done, whatever we do, the gains of the Good Friday Agreement are sustained and we have the political and economic well-being of Northern Ireland in mind".

Joe Biden has previously said that Brexit must not endanger the Good Friday Agreement.

Post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland have led to tensions there and contributed to the recent resignation of First Minister Arlene Foster.