Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zoe Tidman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The US secretary of state made a visit to the Middle East this week (REUTERS)
The US secretary of state made a visit to the Middle East this week (REUTERS)

The US secretary of state has reportedly warned Israeli leaders that evicting Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem could lead to “conflict and war” amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Antony Blinken, who visited Jerusalem earlier this week, told American media actions that could “spark another round of violence” had to be avoided.

His comments come after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s militant rulers, which left more than 250 people dead.

Most of the victims were killed in Gaza, where 66 children died in the explosion of violence earlier this month. Twelve people - including two children - died in Israel.

The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The protests were directed at Israel‘s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

While the forced evictions were put on hold just before the Gaza fighting erupted, the legal process is set to resume in the coming weeks.

Mr Blinken told Axios he offered a warning over the evictions on his recent visit to the region.

“We raised the concerns that we have on all sides with actions that in the first instance could spark tension, conflict and war and also ultimately undermine even further the difficult prospects for two states,” the US secretary of state told the news outlet.

He told Axios he mentioned the “evictions of Palestinians from their homes where they lived for decades and generations, the demolitions of housing as well” when meeting with Israeli officials, as well as “everything that took place on and around the Temple Mount”.

Meanwhile, he told the site he spoke about “incitement to violence or letting violence go forward with impunity” to Palestinian leaders.

Mr Blinken visited the Middle East earlier this week with the aim of solidifying the ceasefire - which began on Friday after the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years - and raising money for reconstruction.

At a press conference during the visit, he warned against actions by Israel or the Palestinians that risk inciting tensions or ultimately undermine the two-state solution to which he said Washington was still committed - including the possible Israeli evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem.

Israel seized the Old City, and the rest of East Jerusalem and the adjacent West Bank, in a 1967 war. It sees all Jerusalem as its capital, including Sheikh Jarrah, which contains a site revered by religious Jews as the tomb of an ancient high priest.

Palestinians live in most of Sheikh Jarrah‘s homes, but Israeli settlers have moved in to some of its properties, saying they were owned by Jews before the 1948 Israeli-Arab war that followed the end of the British Mandate for Palestine.

In October last year, an Israeli court ruled in favour of settlers who say the Palestinian families are living on land that used to belong to Jews.

Palestinians are appealing the decision at Israel’s Supreme Court.

Additional reporting by agencies

Read More

John Oliver says Trump's legacy is a wave of politically outlandish candidates

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

Israeli police suspend officer in east Jerusalem shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • If You Can Do This With Your Thumb, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Study Says

    Heart disease is the top killer of people in the U.S. year after year (yes, even in a year like the one we just had). It probably seems like you'd notice if your heart was in trouble, but you'd be surprised how cardiovascular events can sneak up on you. Even if you're doing all the right things—like eating healthy and getting your steps in—there could be hidden signs your heart is at risk that you may not know about. The good news is, according to a new study, there's one simple test you can do right now that can tell if your heart is in danger. Read on to see the easy way you can tell you're at risk.RELATED: 40 Heart Risk Factors You Need to Pay Attention to After 40. There's a subtle sign with your hand that can tell if your heart is in danger of a deadly aneurysm. A study published on May 18 in the American Journal of Cardiology has found that a simple test using the thumb and palm of your hand can often accurately predict whether or not you're at risk of a major heart issue known as a hidden aortic aneurysm.According to a statement from Yale University announcing the study, the easy "thumb-palm" test involves holding up one hand and keeping the palm flat while the you flex your thumb as far across your palm as possible. If your thumb crosses over the far edge of your palm and sticks out, you're potentially at a higher risk of a hidden aneurysm. If your thumb does stick out, you have a "high likelihood of harboring an aneurysm." The study is the first to test the accuracy of the "thumb-palm" test, which doctors have used for decades but has never been assessed in a clinical setting. Researchers administered the quick check to 305 patients set to undergo heart surgery for various disorders, including aortic aneurysms, to gauge its effectiveness. Even though 59 patients had been diagnosed with ascending aneurysms, the thumb-palm test detected that 10 patients had the disorder, while 295 did not.Though the test did miss 49 subjects' aortic aneurysms, "patients who do have a positive test have a high likelihood of harboring an aneurysm," senior author John A. Elefteriades, MD, William W.L. Glenn professor of surgery at Yale and emeritus director of the aortic institute at Yale New Haven Hospital, said in a statement.RELATED: If You See This on Your Skin, Your Heart Attack Risk Is Higher, Study Says. A positive test result doesn't necessarily mean you're in immediate danger. The researchers emphasized that not everyone who tests positive with the thumb test is necessarily at risk of an aneurysm imminently. They point out that the condition can take decades to develop to the point of a potentially fatal rupture.According to Yale's statement accompanying the study, the test simply shows that "being able to move the thumb in that way is an indication that a patient's long bones are excessive and their joints are lax—possible signs of connective tissue disease throughout the body, including the aorta."And for more health news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The test could be important during your next physical. Aortic aneurysms remain a serious concern, ranking as the 13th most common cause of death in the United States with more than 10,000 people of all ages killed each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But researchers say that detecting the condition early could help keep patients safe with regular monitoring, reduced exercise, or corrective surgery."The biggest problem in aneurysm disease is recognizing affected individuals within the general population before the aneurysm ruptures," Elefteriades said. "Spreading knowledge of this test may well identify silent aneurysm carriers and save lives."RELATED: If You Can't Do This Many Push-Ups, Your Heart Is at Risk, Study Says.

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder quits role amid controversy over $3m property portfolio

    A Black Lives Matter co-founder has resigned from her role as executive director amid controversy over her $3m property portfolio. Patrisse Cullors, who founded the racial justice movement in 2013, is a self-described “Marxist” but faced criticism after it was reported last month that she owns four properties, including a $1.4m house in Malibu and a ranch in Georgia. The 37-year-old says she was the victim of “right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character,” and that her resignation had long been planned because she has a new book and television deal. "I've created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave," she said. "It feels like the time is right. “I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” she added as she denied that finances had any relation to her resignation.

  • Jeff Bezos Will Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5

    The day after Independence Day in the U.S., Jeff Bezos will give up the day-to-day reins of the now-colossal company he founded nearly three decades ago. Bezos, speaking Wednesday at Amazon’s annual shareholder — his last as CEO — announced that he will step aside as chief exec on July 5, whereupon Andy Jassy, who […]

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

    Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. “We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the ceasefire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to brief reporters. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.

  • Fact check: Medical microchip developed by Columbia University has nothing to do with vaccines

    Online posts share misleading information about a new injectable microchip. This chip has yet to be tested on humans and is unrelated to vaccines.

  • SpaceX’s ‘monopolisation’ of space risks a ‘catastrophic scenario’, claims satellite competitor

    Elon Musk currently controls more than a third of all satellites in orbit through Starlink

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.

  • Cubs’ Jed Hoyer best to replace Theo Epstein, says exec who’d know

    Pirates general manager Ben Cherington knows what it's like following the legend of Theo Epstein and says Jed Hoyer's the best equipped to handle it in Chicago.

  • Elon Musk reveals Starship progress ahead of first orbital flight of Mars-bound craft

    Tech mogul’s sci-fi dream of reaching the Red Planet gathers pace

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Girl experimented on by Nazis used Auschwitz tattoo to track down long-lost mother

    A remarkable story of suffering, loss and reunion has emerged after an encounter between Pope Francis and a former Nazi concentration camp detainee who was experimented on by the notorious Dr Josef Mengele as a child. The Pope kissed the number – 70072 – that remains tattooed on the arm of 80-year-old Lidia Masksymowicz when he met her during his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. “That kiss gave me strength. It helped reconcile myself with the world. Pope Francis is important in my life. For me, this was a great day,” she told La Repubblica newspaper. The Pope listened closely as her story was recounted by a Polish priest who accompanied Mrs Masksymowicz. That tattoo helped her find her mother years after the end of the war, an odyssey that is told in a new documentary, 70072 - The Girl Who Couldn’t Hate, the True Story of Lidia Masksymowicz. She was only two years old in December 1943 when she was plucked from her life in what is now Belarus and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

  • Woman found shot in head at Philadelphia shopping plaza

    A woman is fighting for her life after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at a Philadelphia shopping plaza on Wednesday night.

  • Climate-change pressure builds on Big Oil after activist wins Exxon board seats, court ruling hits Shell

    ExxonMobil has given way, at least in part, to a group of investors in one of the biggest boardroom fights over climate change to date.

  • Israel Does Not Want Another Conflict With Gaza

    May.27 -- Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel is interested in resuming dialogue with Palestinians "but it won't be easy." He spoke to Bloomberg's Yousef Gamal El-Din.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge’s new trousers are the grown-up alternative to skinny jeans

    Skinny jeans are out. You’ve probably heard that repeated a lot in recent months, but for those who have spent the past decade in high-stretch, figure-hugging denim, it still leaves them at a loss for what to wear instead. The Duchess of Cambridge is just as hooked as everyone else on her skinny jeans. She was wearing a pair as recently as last month - they've long been part of her fashion formula for casual engagements, along with her 17-year-old Penelope Chilvers boots and trusty Barbour jacket. For her last day in Scotland though, she debuted a new trouser style that looks set to become an elegant alternative to her beloved skinnies.

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Crypto investor sues IRS over tax enforcement rules

    Investor argues that taxation of newly created tokens contradicts U.S. tax law.

  • Bitcoin falls below $40,000 as UAE issues scam alert over DubaiCoin

    The crypto surged 1000% in the last 24 hours, after claiming it was powered by a blockchain developed in the region called ArabianChain