Antony Blinken's warnings about Iran are worrying - but not in the way he means

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bonnie Kristian, Defense Priorities
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken, then deputy secretary of state, testifies on Capitol Hill, January 27, 2015. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

  • President Job Biden suggested a fairly quick reversal could be possible if Iran returned to the original terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • But recent remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken raise questions about when the Biden administration will return to the pact — or even whether it will do so at all.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Iran could be mere "weeks" away from amassing enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News in an interview, if it continues to reject the constraints of the 2015 nuclear deal, as Tehran has gradually done following US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

This forecast is worrisome - though not in the way Blinken intended. Scaremongering about Iran's supposed proximity to the bomb is nothing new, and most experts believe that even with its recent activity, Iran is a year or more away from a completed nuclear weapon.

Moreover, even if Blinken's timeline were correct, the capability to build a bomb is not the same as the intent to do so - let alone to use it against the US or our allies. A nuclear-armed Iran would still be overwhelmingly outmatched by the United States by every conventional military and nuclear measure; our deterrence would hold.

No, what's worrisome is the doubt Blinken casts on whether the administration he serves will rejoin the nuclear deal as Biden promised. This is but one in a series of comments from Blinken this year which raise questions about when the Biden administration will return to the pact - or even whether it will do so at all.

Iran nuclear deal
John Kerry, then secretary of state, left, faces Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif ahead of a meeting in Lausanne, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

Biden has suggested a fairly quick reversal could be possible if the Iranian regime returned to the original terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"If Iran moves back into compliance with its nuclear obligations, I would re-enter the JCPOA as a starting point to work alongside our allies in Europe and other world powers to extend the deal's nuclear constraints," he said in a representative statement in August 2019. "Doing so would provide a critical down payment to re-establish US credibility, signaling to the world that America's word and international commitments once again mean something."

Biden has consistently described the deal as a source of regional stability and a foundation for further diplomacy rather than an end-point in US-Iran relations.

His "credible path back to diplomacy" for Tehran has long been defined as JCPOA compliance, which would trigger the United States to rejoin the deal, and that in turn would mean removing the sanctions the Trump administration levied. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called returning to the deal a "critical early priority," suggesting Biden's timeline could be executed fairly soon.

But Blinken has repeatedly envisioned a slower, more complicated process. "We are a long way from" getting back into the deal, he said during his Senate confirmation hearings, because Washington would "have to evaluate whether they were actually making good if they say they are coming back into compliance with their obligations, and then we would take it from there."

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry listen as President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki address reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Biden, then vice president, with Blinken, then deputy national security advisor, in the Oval Office, November 1, 2013. Reuters

Blinken reiterated this hesitance a week later, saying renewal and verification of compliance would be slow going. "So, we're not there yet, to say the least," he concluded, announcing US sanctions will stay in place for now.

That will be a tough sell in Tehran - and understandably so. For all its many flaws, the Iranian government was in full, independently-verified compliance with the JCPOA when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and re-imposed punitive sanctions three years ago.

Trump thought he could strongarm Iran into a better deal, but the message Tehran received - as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made eminently clear recently - was that Washington is untrustworthy and will punish Iran regardless of compliance. That is the bad faith Biden must overcome.

Tehran's demand now is "for US action to effectively undo sanctions, give us access to our own funds, permit easy oil exports, and allow the transfer of oil revenue, shipping, and insurance," Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday. To that end, the Iranian Parliament has set Sunday, February 21, as a deadline for sanctions relief.

"If the [Biden] administration does not meet its obligations and remove sanctions in short order, it will destroy the possibility for engagement within the nuclear agreement," Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, wrote at The New York Times last week.

rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the 69th UN General Assembly, at UN Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Meeting that deadline will be difficult if the apparent slow-walking from Blinken (as well as Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines) holds sway. Biden should instead use this Iran-proposed deadline to serve American interests: Select it as a day of mutual concessions, a concurrent reversion to the JCPOA status quo.

For Iran, that means returning to nuclear compliance, which will subsequently be certified by outside inspectors, just as happened before US withdrawal. For the United States, it means formally rejoining the JCPOA and, per its terms, nixing sanctions Trump brought back.

The imperative now is that both countries quit playing chicken, each insisting the other go first, and recommit to the deal simultaneously. This concrete step forward, not Blinken's delay, is what Biden needs to move forward to more productive diplomacy and sustainable peace.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today. Her writing has also appeared at CNN, NBC, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, and Defense One, among other outlets.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Buckingham Palace denies Queen blocked law which would have forced her to disclose her shareholdings

    Buckingham Palace has insisted the Queen has never tried to block legislation, after newly unearthed memos suggested her personal lawyer lobbied the government to change a draft law that would have disclosed details of her private share dealings. Documents from the National Archives revealed a series of meetings between her lawyer, Matthew Farrer, and senior civil servants in 1973 after Edward Heath's government proposed legislation that would have made company shareholdings more transparent. A report in The Guardian claims the Queen was made aware of the draft law through the enactment of Queen's Consent, when the monarch is informed of legislation that could affect the private interests of the Crown. Documents suggest that in Nov 1973, after becoming aware of a bill that would potentially expose the "embarrassing" extent of her share holdings, the Queen dispatched Mr Farrer to press the government to make changes. The government inserted a clause into the draft legislation granting the power to exempt companies used by "heads of state" from transparency measures. But further correspondence suggested unhappiness at that compromise because it would still make it obvious what investments the Queen held.

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Myanmar coup: How citizens are protesting through art

    Protesters are taking the fight online, expressing their anger and defiance through their drawings.

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

  • Uttarakhand glacier burst: Dozens missing after India dam collapses

    More than 125 are missing after a piece of a glacier fell into a river, causing floods in Uttarakhand.

  • US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew

    The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, U.S. officials said Sunday. U..S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member. Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members and because it failed to meet an extensive list of reforms demanded by then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

  • Former Iran detainee separates from husband after learning of alleged affair while she was in prison

    A British-Australian woman who spent nearly three years in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison has separated from her husband after hearing allegations he was having an affair with a colleague, according to media reports. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, has filed for divorce from Ruslan Hodorov, her Russian-Israeli husband, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne. The couple were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony in 2017 after meeting a decade earlier in Israel. Ms Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in jail, after being accused of being a spy by the Iranians and sentenced to 10 years. She was seized in 2018 after attending a conference at the holy city of Qom in central Iran and strongly denied the charges. She returned to Australia last November as part of a prisoner-swap agreement that saw the release of three Iranians accused of plotting to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok. But the eminent Islamic scholar was reportedly heartbroken on her return to learn of allegations of her husband’s relationship with Dr Kylie Baxter, her PhD supervisor. Quoting friends, the Australian paper said the affair began a year after Ms Moore-Gilbert’s arrest. She was especially upset, given that she had resisted an attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to lure her husband to Iran, because they believed he was an Israeli spy.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • US warns Yemen's Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting

    The Biden administration on Sunday warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels against ongoing attacks against civilians just 48 hours after moving to strike the group from a terrorism blacklist. The State Department called on the Iran-backed rebel group to immediately stop attacks on civilians and new military operations in Yemen. The demand came only two days after the administration notified Congress that it would remove the Houthis from its list of “foreign terrorist organizations," a designation that comes with severe U.S. sanctions.

  • Living near neon lights increases risk of thyroid cancer by 55 per cent, study finds

    Artificial light from street lamps and buildings at night can make people 55 per cent more prone to thyroid cancer by suppressing hormones and disrupting their sleep patterns, say researchers. With increasing light pollution, especially in major cities, previous studies found man-made lights caused a higher risk of breast cancer. Because thyroid cancer is affected by similar hormones, scientists examined whether it was the same for that disease. The University of Texas study, which started in 1995, followed 464,371 Americans aged 50 to 71 for an average of 12.8 years. During this time, 856 cases of thyroid cancer were diagnosed - 384 in men and 472 in women. Satellite images were used to determine the levels of light pollution around each person's home. State cancer registry data was used to examine thyroid cancer diagnoses. People in the most light-polluted places had a 55 per cent higher risk of thyroid cancer. Women were the most affected, except where the cancer had spread. And whether tumours were big or small did not make any difference. Dr Qian Xiao said: "Light at night suppresses melatonin, a modulator of oestrogen activity that may have important anti-tumour effects. Also, light at night may lead to disruption of the body's internal clock, which is a risk factor for various types of cancer. "We hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer, and other diseases." The findings were published in the journal Cancer.

  • Midwest battered by brutal subzero temperatures as second winter storm sweeps U.S.

    Temperatures have fallen below zero, and wind chills in the Upper Plains could drop as low as minus 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.