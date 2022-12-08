Antrim case proceeds; accused kidnap defendants head to trial

Dec. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Five men facing criminal charges in Antrim County related to an accused 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, pleaded not guilty or stood mute after a district court judge on Wednesday bound their case over for trial.

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.

On Wednesday, 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka ruled prosecutors with the Michigan Attorney General's office had presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing Aug. 29-Sept. 1 to send the felony case to 13th Circuit Court for trial.

The defendants and their attorneys appeared at the hearing remotely, as Stepka spoke quietly and to a mostly empty courtroom for more than an hour, detailing his interpretation of evidence previously presented by the prosecution team, led by Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani.

"There is evidence of the five defendants willfully and deliberately engaging in planning a violent felony which was the kidnapping of the governor at her home in Antrim County," Stepka said, referring to an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lakeside summer home near Elk Rapids.

"There was a discussion of blowing up a boat, there was a discussion of shooting her, of hanging her, there was a discussion of overtaking a pizza boy and shooting a pizza boy — this is terrible stuff to talk about, but we have to, it was testified to at the time of the examination," Stepka said.

Prosecutors previously presented voluminous evidence, gathered by undercover FBI agents and confidential sources embedded with the defendants and other planners, who've since been convicted in federal court, to Stepka during the preliminary hearing.

Fourteen people — six in federal court, eight in state courts — were arrested in October 2020 and charged with participating and/or planning the foiled kidnapping plot.

"There is clearly a criminal conspiracy here," Stepka said of the evidence. "They knew what they were doing. They were all involved in the plot to kidnap the governor."

The state is represented by four attorneys with the Michigan AG's office, and the five defendants are represented by six defense attorneys, one of whom is local, with the others hailing from Cadillac, Grand Rapids and Flint.

Defense attorneys during the preliminary hearing made separate arguments on behalf of their clients, who attended in person, and questioned actions by undercover agents and confidential sources.

Their clients were big talkers, who did not have the resources or the capability to carry out the plot, some of the defense attorneys said.

Following his bindover ruling, Stepka polled defense attorneys, then entered not-guilty pleas on the defendants' behalf.

Eric Molitor's attorney, William Barnett of Cadillac, said his client would stand mute, which neither admits nor denies the charges, and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, while the other defense attorneys confirmed their clients' not guilty pleas.

While the charges are based in Antrim County, Stepka explained, the hearings took place in Traverse City for the convenience of the attorneys and the defendants.

A trial date and judge assignment have yet to be set; a pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 19.