ANTRIM COUNTY CASE: Animals forfeited during hearing on cruelty charges

Oct. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — A woman facing felony animal cruelty charges in Antrim County agreed to forfeit ownership of a menagerie of exotic animals after two veterinarians and an animal control officer testified in court about the animals' living conditions.

Brooklynn Beck, 28, of Central Lake, is facing six felony charges in 13th Circuit Court after law enforcement in April executed a search warrant on the Muckle Road house she was renting, seizing 106 animals, court records show.

Beck was previously charged in a Grand Traverse County animal cruelty incident, and arraigned in April on a single misdemeanor charge after officials said a dog died after being groomed by Beck at an unnamed Blair Township dog grooming business.

A complaint about the dog's death led investigators to Beck's house, where Animal Control Officer Inga Waldrep said during a hearing Thursday that officials expected to find a dog, a few reptiles and a horse, but instead discovered dozens of malnourished animals living in filth.

"There was a large tortoise upstairs in one of the bedrooms," Waldrep said, during questioning by Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter. "There was hay all over the floor, heads of lettuce were there but they were wilted and slimy. He was in the corner, facing the wall, where he had been digging at the paneling as if he were trying to get out of the residence."

Waldrep said, like most of the other animals found at the property, the tortoise had no water.

It took officials about 10 hours to seize 22 snakes, two ducks, three mice, 25 rats, five turtles, two cats, 10 dogs, one large tortoise, one small tortoise, one bearded dragon, one chameleon, one horse, 55 chickens, five giant rabbits, six miniature rabbits, baby rabbits, one Monitor lizard and one iguana, Waldrep said.

The iguana died while investigators were still at the Muckle Road property, Waldrep said, and the Monitor lizard died at the county's animal control facility later that day.

Dr. Pamela Greenwald, a veterinarian who performed necropsies — animal autopsies — on some deceased reptiles found at the property said they had died of "chronic long-term starvation."

Greenwald said some of the snakes had not eaten for as much as six months.

Dr. Dale Ackler, a veterinarian who provided triage care to the live animals after officials transported them to animal control, said reptiles have specific environmental needs, such as humidity, heat, light, bedding and dietary requirements that make them labor-intensive animals to have as pets.

Waldrep said, when she and others arrived with the search warrant, it was 38 degrees outside, the house had no heat and it was about 55 degrees inside — far too cold for reptiles with no heat lamps or heat tape.

"The reptiles were in the worse shape," Ackler said. "The chickens were underweight. The ducks were dirty, but I don't recall them being underweight. They were the only things that weren't."

Beck was represented by Traverse City attorney Mattias Johnson, who asked Greenwald and Akler whether Beck's move from Arizona to Michigan with the animals could have been stressful enough to lead to their significant weight loss.

Both said such a move would have been hard on the animals, specifically the reptiles, and it might have caused minor weight loss, but not to the extent that these animals exhibited.

Nor did it explain other health problems or the living conditions the animals were being kept in, they said.

The horse found there, for example, a Clydesdale, had infections inside its hooves; one hoof was embedded with maggots. Waldrep testified about the care the horse required, from a special paste made only in Kentucky to Play-Doh-like hoof coverings and metal plates to alleviate pressure, in hopes of returning the animal to good health.

"And even then, we don't know if it will be sound when this is all over," Waldrep said.

Greenwald, Ackler and Waldrep testified during the civil hearing Thursday morning in front of 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power.

Beck initially had objected to the forfeiture of the animals. But, after court returned to session following a lunch break, she agreed to allow Antrim County Animal Control to take ownership of the animals.

In exchange, Rossiter said his office would extend the deadline of a previously offered plea agreement related to the criminal case, to Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

At a July 18 scheduling conference, court records show, Rossiter offered to dismiss three felony counts of killing or torturing animals and one count of abandoning or cruelty to more than 25 animals, in exchange for a guilty plea from Beck to three counts of killing or torturing. A guilty plea would have included forfeiture of the animals.

Johnson previously said that, on Oct. 6, an updated offer from Rossiter would dismiss four of six felony counts, in exchange for a guilty plea from his client to two counts of killing or torturing.

The deadline for Beck to accept that plea agreement passed and, until Thursday's forfeiture hearing outcome, it looked like the case was headed for trial, which originally had been scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

A previous forfeiture hearing was adjourned after it was decided that Beck's fiancé, Michael Turland, previously of Central Lake and Kingman, Ariz., was part owner and should be notified.

Turland faces animal abuse charges in Arizona's Mohave County after officials there found a freezer of dead animals at the rural house he and Beck were renting, records show.

Beck's Michigan trial date was delayed after Judge Power had a scheduling conflict, Antrim County court staff said. Then, on Thursday, an extended deadline for the plea agreement was reinstated.

If Beck declines the offer, the case will proceed to trial, now scheduled to begin Nov. 29.

Beck, if found guilty of all charges, faces four to seven years in prison and fines of between $5,000 and $10,000, according to court records.

Antrim County documents show, as of July, the county had paid about $15,000 to care for the animals. Waldrep said the expenses are now running about $600 a day for food, medicine, some off-site lodging and supplies.

Kalli Williams, an Arizona reptile enthusiast, who said she has followed the case after learning her four snakes were likely among those animals found dead in Kingman, Ariz., has offered to help with re-homing.

Williams said she previously had loaned her four boa constrictors to Turland for breeding, when Turland and Beck were living in Arizona.

Williams said she has ties to non-profit reptile rescue groups in Arizona, and offered to fly to Michigan and rent an appropriate vehicle to transport the animals to new homes.