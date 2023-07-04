Antrim County K-9 tracks down suspect

Jul. 3—BELLAIRE — Bricko, the Antrim County K-9, tracked down a suspect who ran from the scene of a drunken driving crash, the Antrim County Sheriff's Office reported.

At 5:35 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office was called to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on South East Torch Lake Drive near Bellaire Highway in Forest Home Township.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, Sheriff Daniel Bean said, the driver — a 36-year-old man from Kalamazoo — had already fled on foot.

Bricko then tracked the driver west from the crash scene into a wooded area, and found him at about 6 p.m. hiding in tall grass, Bean said.

The driver was taken to the Antrim County Jail "peacefully and without incident," Bean said in a statement.

A report has been submitted to the county prosecutor's office requesting the following charges: operating while intoxicated third-offense, felony; driving while license suspended, misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a traffic crash, misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office K-9 team was assisted by the Bellaire Police Department, Bellaire District Fire Department and the South East Torch Lake Fire Department.