Antrim County man charged with felonies after shooting gun toward blight officer

May 19—BELLAIRE — Authorities charged an Antrim County man with felonious assault and firearm possession after an altercation with a township blight officer.

Benjamin Neil Misner, 38, faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms possession. Misner was accused of firing a gun into the ground near a Jordan Township ordinance enforcement officer who was stopped in the road to take photographs of his home.

Magistrate Norene Kastys of Antrim County's 86th District Court arraigned Misner on Tuesday afternoon via video conference. She continued his $50,000 personal recognizance bond set four days prior and granted his request for a court-appointed public defender.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stacey Truesdell asked whether Misner had surrendered all firearms to authorities — a condition of his bond — and he confirmed the only gun he owns was confiscated as evidence in this case.

Public arraignment defense attorney Ross Hickman told the court Misner pleaded not guilty and waived a reading of the complaint.

Blight officer Dennis Kenney said that on May 11 he stopped his vehicle on East Old State Road to take photographs of Misner's property, which has been a long-running source of blight complaints. He has worked as the ordinance officer for seven months.

Court records show Misner and a woman came out of the home to confront Kenney, and the woman went back indoors to retrieve a gun. She returned and handed the weapon to Misner who then "chambered a round and fired multiple rounds into the ground while looking at Kenney," according to a probable cause affidavit on file with district court.

Only Misner was arrested and charged.

"The gentleman fired in the ground in my direction. Fortunately, I wasn't injured," Kenney told the Record-Eagle this week.

The gunshots came as a surprise and seemed entirely inappropriate, he said.

"It's not the old West," Kenney said, adding he never stepped a foot out of his vehicle during the encounter.

Story continues

"I was never once on their property during this whole thing," he said.

The blight officer recorded video of the incident on his phone and provided that to law enforcement, Kenney said.

A neighbor overheard the encounter and called 911; both sheriff's deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the rural home.

Township Supervisor Tim Morris said when he was the ordinance officer decades ago he was once escorted off a property by a landowner holding a firearm, "but there wasn't a discharge.

"People do not like to be told what to do with their property," Morris said.

The supervisor said he thinks Misner intended to intimidate Kenney but not actually harm him.

Kenney agreed, but said the situation still was extremely dangerous. It was a "dumb decision at the time," he said.

"You never fire a gun — even in the ground — toward somebody," Kenney said. "He could have hit a rock and it ricocheted. He could have been hurt, too."

Kastys scheduled Misner to return to court on June 2 for a preliminary hearing.