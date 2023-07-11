Antrim County police dog assists in domestic assault investigation

Jul. 10—ELK RAPIDS — An Antrim County Sheriff's Office police dog apprehended a man who allegedly assaulted his wife, Sheriff Daniel Bean reported.

On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., deputies said they called in Bricko, the department's K9, to help investigate a report of a felonious domestic assault that took place at a residence in Elk Rapids Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man allegedly assaulted his wife, pointing a handgun at her, before fleeing on foot after the police were called.

Bean said it is unknown if the man was armed when he fled.

The dog picked up his scent and followed it east of the house into the woods where the K9 found him hiding and "physically apprehended" him, Bean said.

The man was taken to Munson Medical Center for injuries he sustained from the apprehension then was taken to the Antrim County Jail, officials reported.

Bean said he has submitted a report to the Antrim County Prosecutor's Office requesting a charge of felony domestic assault with a weapon.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Bellaire Police Department and the Elk Rapids Police Department.