Antrim County woman charged with assaulting jail employee

Mar. 31—BELLAIRE — An Antrim County woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a sheriff's office corrections officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Kourtney Marie Norris, 35, was arraigned in 86th District Court in Antrim County on two counts of assault of a prison employee, three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and one count of operating while impaired.

Norris's court-appointed attorney, Cynthia Conlon, asked that the reading of her charges be waived during the hearing. According to Conlon, Norris is aware of the serious nature of the charges she's facing.

During the arraignment, Magistrate Sarah Carter said Norris's financial circumstances qualify her for a court-appointed attorney for the duration of this case.

Conlon asked Carter to consider granting bond for Norris, citing that she does not appear to be a flight risk, noting that she is currently building a home with her boyfriend on his parent's property in Mancelona.

Carter then released Norris on a bond of 10 percent of $25,000, with the stipulation that she submit to drug and alcohol testing. Norris also is prohibited from entering any bars or casinos while she is free on bond.

Her next scheduled court date will be a probable cause hearing at 8 a.m. April 12 in the Antrim County Courthouse in Bellaire.