Anwar Hadid says he 'absolutely' won't take the COVID-19 vaccine and defends himself amid backlash from fans

Lauren Edmonds
Anwar Hadid Getty Images
Model Anwar Hadid said he would "absolutely" not take the COVID-19 vaccine. Amy Sussman /Getty Images

  • Model Anwar Hadid said he "absolutely" won't take the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • His response received backlash from fans on social media, some of whom called Hadid "anti-vaxx."

  • Hadid defended himself on Instagram, saying he hadn't meant to take a "stance" and promised to be more aware.

  • Hadid, his sister Bella Hadid, and his mother Yolanda Hadid have all been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

  • Insider didn't immediately hear back from a representative for Hadid.

Video: What it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Model Anwar Hadid said that he "absolutely" won't take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hadid, who's the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, made the revelation while responding to questions asked by some of his 3.1 million followers on his Instagram Stories.

"Will u take the vaccine?" one person asked, according toTMZ.

"Absolutely not," Hadid, 21, said.

When asked "why are you anti-vaxx," the model responded, "Either I just don't get it or I get it, and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally. Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think."

Contrary to Hadid's response, contracting COVID-19 is very risky, unpredictable, life-threatening - particularly for people with weakened immune systems - and does not guarantee long-term immunity.

Additionally, the long-term health effects of COVID-19, even after recovery, can be serious and aren't fully understood yet.

Hadid, as well as Bella and their mother Yolanda, were all diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.

The CDC has repeatedly said that individuals with underlying medical conditions face an increased risk of "severe illness" if they contract COVID-19.

Insider reached out to Hadid's representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fans of Hadid pushed back against his comments on social media and some called him anti-vaxx

After word of what Hadid said on his Instagram Story spread, some people voiced their concerns over his comments.

"Anwar Hadid turning down the COVID vaccine when Yolanda and his sisters have serious illnesses that could be impacted if he gets infected," one person wrote.

"Imagine being as privileged as Anwar Hadid to say 'I'd rather just catch the virus and get the antibodies than get the vaccine.' IMAGINE THE PRIVILEGE," wrote one Twitter user.

Some people said Hadid was spreading misinformation with his remarks.

"Anwar Hadid. Stop. Can we stop celebrities with huge platforms from spreading misinformation about vaccines? It's just so irresponsible," they wrote.

Hadid defended himself and denied claims that he's anti-vaxx on his Instagram account Monday morning

Hadid, who's currently dating Dua Lipa, responded to the backlash with another post shared to his Stories.

"I'm not 'anti-vaxx," Hadid wrote on his Instagram Stories Monday, the New York Daily News reports. "I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine, individually looking at positive and possible negative effects."

He continued, "I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protest myself and others."

The CDC has stated that anyone with a weakened immune system can receive the vaccine as long as they "have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine."

Hadid also said that his remarks weren't intended to be offensive and that he was "grateful" for all the medical workers who've served during the pandemic.

"My response was not to make a stance. It was honestly just a thought, but I can't expect you all to know where my heart and head is at. And that's where I went wrong. I will be more aware," Hadid wrote.

Several members of the Hadid family have opened up about their experiences with Lyme disease

Yolanda and Bella Hadid were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, along with Anwar. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

yolanda bella hadid
yolanda bella hadid

According to theCDC, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks and causes more than 300,000 infections per year.

In August, Bella was candid about her struggles in a series of posts on Instagram Stories, adding a list of symptoms she experiences each day.

"Everyday I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," Bella wrote.

The list included headaches, brain fog, insomnia, fatigue, anxiety, confusion, nausea, joint pain, and other common symptoms of Lyme disease.

She called Lyme disease an "invisible disease," adding that "we suffer daily with no cure."

Yolanda kept viewers updated on her battle with Lyme disease during episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Yolanda toldABC Newsin 2017 that the pain she experienced with Lyme disease was so severe that she considered taking her own life.

"I think in that moment I was so desperate, and in so much pain, like sweating on the bathroom floor in some hotel in Florida, trying to please other people," she said. "I remember laying in the ocean and going, 'Just take me, I just cannot live one more day,'" she told the publication.

She told ABC News that Anwar was doing "okay," but Bella often dealt with intense symptoms.

"It didn't just happen to me, it happens to everyone who suffers from Lyme," Yolanda told ABC News.

"Including my own daughter, who's on the cover of magazines, yet people don't know how much she really struggles behind the scenes," she added, referring to Bella.

Why the CDC and World Health Organization recommend everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine

While some people have expressed caution about taking the COVID-19 vaccine,health officials strongly urged people to receive it once it becomes available to them.

Vaccines give theimmune system an added boost to recognize bad pathogens without actually infecting the individual.

In an article debunking coronavirus vaccine myths, Business Insider's Andrea Michelson and Anna Medaris Miller wrote that the vaccine won't give you COVID-19: The coronavirus vaccines on the market do not contain the virus itself, justtiny pieces of its genetic material that are not capable of infecting you.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance laying out why the COVID-19 vaccine is a safer way to build protection against the disease than getting sick.

"Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. But experts don't know how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity," the CDC wrote.

As such, the CDC said, the COVID-19 vaccine is likely the only clear route we have to end the pandemic.

"Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed," the CDC said.

