Anwar Ibrahim named Malaysian PM after post-election crisis

Yvette Tan - BBC News
·2 min read
Anwar Ibrahim
Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed to the job after days of uncertainty

Malaysia's veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been named the country's new prime minister, after several days of post-election deadlock.

The new leader was appointed by King Sultan Abdullah, after elections over the weekend resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament.

Neither Mr Anwar nor ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin had won the simple majority needed to form a government.

Mr Anwar will be sworn in by the king at 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

"After taking into the consideration the views of Their Royal Highnesses the Malay Rulers, His Majesty has given consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia," said a statement released by the palace, according to news agency AFP.

Mr Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (PH) party, which won the biggest share of seats in Saturday's election, does not have enough seats on its own to form a government and it is not immediately clear which party he will enter into a coalition with.

The 75-year-old's appointment marks the fulfilment of a decades-long quest to become the country's leader.

He first served as the country's deputy prime minister in the 1990s, but was brought down by not one but two sodomy convictions under the leadership of then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad - charges that he claims were politically motivated.

In a shock twist in 2018, he colluded with Mr Mahathir and made history as PH brought an end to Barisan Nasional's reign.

But it lost power two years later when Mr Mahathir resigned as prime minister and the governing coalition collapsed - plunging Malaysia into a period of political turmoil and leaving Mr Anwar empty-handed once again.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysian king calls council of sultans to resolve election crisis

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's king on Wednesday called a special meeting of his fellow hereditary sultans to discuss who should be prime minister as an unprecedented post-election crisis entered its fourth day. The king is due to pick a new prime minister after the leading contenders - opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin - failed to secure enough support for a majority following a Saturday election that produced an unprecedented hung parliament. The Council of Rulers, which groups the heads of all nine royal houses, will meet on Thursday to discuss the formation of a new government, the palace said in a statement.

  • Malaysia Latest: Major Bloc Signals Backing for Anwar as Next PM

    (Bloomberg) -- A key bloc signaled it would support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister over ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin as the political impasse extended for a fifth day after last weekend’s hung parliament result.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Yea

  • Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

    Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th leader at the palace at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) at the palace. An unexpected surge of ethnic Malay support propelled Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance to win 72 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats.

  • Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock

    Malaysia's king met with lawmakers Wednesday and will next consult other royal families in a continuing search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped Saturday’s poll with 82 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 73 seats.

  • EU Seeks Deal on Energy Package as Gas Price Cap Divides Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- European states are set for a spat over how to curb gas prices when they meet on Thursday in their latest attempt to tame the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldThe 27-nation European Union is trying to contain the economic

  • Marketmind: COVID vs RRR

    The Bank of Korea on Thursday slowed its pace of tightening to a modest 25 basis point hike, becoming the latest central bank to step down from outsized rate increases. Overnight, markets rejoiced at the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve downshifting to a smaller 50 basis point hike at its next policy meeting in December, ignoring warnings that rates might still have to peak above 5% by mid next year. Yields on 10-year notes dropped to be a huge 79 basis points below two-year yields, a curve inversion on a scale not seen since the dotcom bust of 2000 and, on the face of it, a signal investors expect a deep economic downturn in coming months.

  • Canada provinces' bid for power risks fight with indigenous groups

    Two western Canadian provinces that are seeking more autonomy from Ottawa, popular moves with their conservative supporters, have run into fierce opposition from indigenous First Nations who vow to challenge any legislation with court action or protests. Conservative-led governments in oil-producing Alberta and Saskatchewan are demanding Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government cede more power on issues from climate policy to gun control. However, large parts of Canada, a constitutional monarchy with England's King Charles as nominal head of state, are covered by historic treaties between the British Crown and First Nations, semi-autonomous indigenous groups who exercise some control over their own lands.

  • Bolsonaro Denies Brazil Election Results on the Basis of a Software 'Malfunction'

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro—noted mass murderer, according to his own country’s Senate—filed a complaint on Tuesday contesting the results of the run-off election he lost more than three weeks ago. In it, Bolsonaro’s lawyer Marcelo de Bessa claims that a “software bug” on 59% of the voting machines used across Brazil invalidates many ballots, according to a report from the Associated Press.

  • Russia's Gazprom threatens to halt gas flows to Europe via Ukraine pipeline as soon as next week

    Gazprom has said it may cut off gas flows to Europe next week via the Ukraine pipeline, the continent's last pipeline source of Russian gas.

  • Goodwill is the ‘pioneer of the circular economy’: Goodwillfind.com CEO

    Goodwillfind.com CEO Matthew Kaness joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the nonprofit's new secondhand e-commerce experience, secular tailwinds boosting Goodwill stores, value-oriented consumers, sustainability, and more.

  • Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed. Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday said he would "soon" decide between opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin after neither politician was able to gain enough support to form a coalition following Saturday's elections. It will be the third time the king has chosen a prime minister in just over two years - though it's the first time this has happened following an election.

  • Sunak’s ideas won’t fix what’s broken in Britain. Here’s what will work.

    London needs to get tough with the U.S. and its continental friends to open up their markets and encourage investment at home.

  • 'He just started shooting': Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6, in Chesapeake, Virginia

    Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, the latest incident involving gun violence in the United States.

  • Senate GOP super PAC accuses Warnock of mismanaging Georgia apartment building

    The Senate Republicans’ main super PAC launched a new attack ad on Friday, accusing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) of mismanaging an Atlanta apartment building. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), rehashed previous accusations leveled at Warnock over the Columbia Tower at MLK Village. Republican Georgia Senate…

  • Fed Minutes Point to Slower Rate Hikes but Higher ‘Terminal’ Rate

    The minutes of the most recent meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee also indicate rates could peak at a higher level than expected.

  • Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

    Oumar Ballo's 30 points and 13 rebounds led Arizona over Creighton for the Maui Invitational title in a top-15 matchup.

  • Shock World Cup Win Boosts Japan Broadcasting, Sports Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some sports and entertainment companies jumped in Tokyo after Japan’s surprise win over Germany in a World Cup match.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldCyberAgent Inc., which is broadcasting all the games for free in Japan on i

  • U.S. appeals court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute

    Judges on an Atlanta-based federal appeals court signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reverse the appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home as they posed tough questions to the former president's lawyer. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the department's challenge to a judge's September appointment of a "special master" to review the documents and consider whether some should be walled off from an ongoing criminal investigation. It was one of a series of legal woes that Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a fresh run for the White House, including the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for a Democratic-led congressional committee to get access to his tax returns.

  • Malaysia Stocks Jump as Key Bloc Signals Support for Anwar as PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks headed for their biggest gain in 15 months and the ringgit rose as investors bet the stalemate over the formation of the government was closer to being resolved.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldThe benchmark KLCI Index

  • Kevin Kiley, backed by Donald Trump, heading to Congress as he defeats Kermit Jones

    Kevin Kiley wins congressional race over Kermit Jones