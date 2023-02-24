Anwar Vows Fiscal Prudence in Revised Malaysia Budget

Anisah Shukry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to balance fiscal responsibility with protecting livelihoods amid a challenging economy, as he presented a revised 2023 budget that allows for more spending while still further narrowing the funding gap.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government will spend a total 388.1 billion ringgit ($87.5 billion) this year, according to the Finance Ministry, more than what the previous administration had budgeted. The fiscal deficit will also be smaller at 5% of gross domestic product, in line with Bloomberg’s survey amid expectations of higher tax collection.

“The government remains steadfast in balancing the need to safeguard the well-being of the people and the nation while ensuring a sound and sustainable fiscal position,” Anwar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio in his government, said in a report released alongside the budget.

Anwar is looking to boost fiscal resilience as a safeguard against threats from a dimming global economy. He has to address credit rating companies’ concerns without upsetting the public ahead of local polls due this year. The prime minister rose to power through the support of rival blocs after no clear winner emerged from the Nov. 19 general election. His approval ratings, while positive, trail that of his predecessors during their first few months in office.

The government is beefing up development expenditure this year, setting aside 97 billion ringgit for the economy, social services and security sector. That’s about 35% higher than last year’s spending, and 2 billion ringgit more than what the previous government had committed for 2023. Transportation alone will be allocated 17.6 billion ringgit, mainly for the construction of roads and highways as well as upgrading existing infrastructure.

At the same time, operational expenditure is revised higher to account for increased spending on retirement as well as subsidies and social assistance. The government will see a “gradual shift” toward a more targeted subsidy mechanism, while continuing to provide cash assistance to the lower income group, according to the report.

Anwar is counting on increased tax revenue as well as dividend from state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. to help bolster government finances and narrow the bigger budget’s fiscal deficit. Malaysia expects direct tax collection alone to rise 6.9% from a year ago, primarily from companies and individual income tax.

Overall, revenue is seen declining 1% from a year ago on lower crude oil prices — a smaller decrease than that projected by the previous government.

To be sure, the budget Anwar proposed Friday is still 2.3% smaller than what Malaysia ultimately spent last year, due mainly to a drop in operational spending. The figures reflect the end of pandemic-era aid and the realities of slowing economic growth and lower commodity prices. Gross domestic product is now seen expanding 4.5% in 2023, still within the previous government’s forecast range.

“2023 is expected to be a challenging year. The government will continue to be vigilant of economic headwinds as well as any potential geopolitical conflict in order to devise the appropriate strategies and actions,” Anwar said.

--With assistance from Cynthia Li.

(Corrects total spending size in the second paragraph after government revised the number.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GM Stock Drops on Lower Truck Production

    FEATURE General Motors stock is taking it on the chin Thursday. Truck production seems to be the reason. Trucks are important profit drivers for GM, but not much has really changed. GM (ticker: GM) shares are off 4.

  • With an eye on deficit, Malaysia's Anwar tightens spending, taxes the rich

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia on Friday unveiled a scaled-back spending plan for the year and plans to tax the wealthy as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim focuses on narrowing the budget deficit. Three months into the job, Anwar is having to balance fiscal prudence with demands to address higher costs of living and a slowdown in Malaysia's export-driven economy. But Anwar, who is also finance minister, vowed to maintain subsidies and other government support for lower-income groups, and broaden the revenue base through taxes targeting luxury goods and capital gains.

  • BA-owner IAG confident of robust business this year, buys Air Europa

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG reported on Friday its first annual profit since the pandemic and forecast earnings could jump almost 90% this year as business continues to rebound. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, was seeing robust forward bookings, although it remained conscious of the global macro-economic uncertainties. The group agreed on Thursday to pay 400 million euros ($423.84 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of Spain-based Air Europa it did not already own, a deal aimed at expanding its position in the Latin American market.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is Harde

  • Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition

    Elon Musk will confront a critical challenge during Tesla's Investor Day on March 1: Convincing investors that even though rivals are catching up, the electric-vehicle pioneer can make another leap forward to widen its lead. Tesla Inc was the No. 1 EV maker worldwide in 2022, but China's BYD and others are closing the gap fast, according to a Reuters analysis of global and regional EV sales data provided by EV-volumes.com. In fact, BYD passed Tesla in EV sales last year in the Asia-Pacific region, while the Volkswagen Group has been the EV leader in Europe since 2020.

  • Feds bust alleged gambling ring in Rochester

    Federal agents have charged seven local men with running a gambling operation that took bets on sporting events and hosted illegal poker games in an office suite in the city of Rochester.

  • Ukraine Latest: War Reaches One-Year Mark With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached the one-year mark with no clear end in sight. As the United Nations General Assembly passed a non binding resolution calling on Moscow to end its war, China and Brazil offered dueling blueprints on Ukraine, neither of which is likely to gain traction. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Uk

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Russia says its economy did better than expected, one year into the Ukraine war. But experts say there's a red flag behind the announcement.

    Russia's economy ministry projected in April last year that the economy would contract between 8.8% to 12.4% in 2022.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • MAGA Lawmaker Censured for Calling Fatal Child Abuse a ‘Benefit to Society’

    Rep. David Eastman is a die-hard Trump supporter with ties to the Oath Keepers and a history of making controversial statements

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

    Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.

  • A missile system was spotted nearby as Putin spoke for just 4 minutes in Moscow, showing how the Russian city is becoming a wartime capital

    The defense systems to protect against aerial attacks have popped up on rooftops all over the Russian capital since the Ukraine war began.

  • The forewoman of the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election is now causing a headache for prosecutors

    Lawyers to Republican witnesses in the investigation into 2020 election subversion are now trying to quash indictments.

  • US World Bank pick a straight-talker who 'gets things done'

    The United States' candidate to lead the World Bank, Ajay Banga, has helmed large institutions and "helped bring 500 million unbanked people into the digital economy," according to US authorities.The next World Bank president will need to "unite a very large group of countries behind a common agenda," said Clemence Landers, policy fellow with the Center for Global Development.