Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

In Kandahar, the traditional Taliban stronghold in southern Afghanistan, life is full of difficulties and anxiety for women. As the head of a girls-only primary school, Fereshteh Nazari has been able to return to work but along with her colleagues they have not received a salary in two months. Women teachers and girls have been excluded from returning to secondary education. Elsewhere in the ultra-conservative city, men gather to watch traditional wrestling while women are hardly seen in public spaces anymore. One man says: "The international community should not interfere in our internal matters."