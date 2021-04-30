Anxiety led dozens to faint or get dizzy after Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, CDC says

Katie Camero
·3 min read

Needles can be scary, and for some, the fear could get the best of them.

Five mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina have reported 64 anxiety-related events after administering the Johnson & Johnson shot among more than 8,600 people, according to a report published Friday.

Four of the five sites temporarily closed after the reactions while an investigation took place.

Of the cases that occurred over a three-day span earlier this month, 17 involved fainting. The other most common signs and symptoms were dizziness, paleness or excessive sweating, nausea or vomiting and low blood pressure. All of the cases were resolved within 15 minutes, and none were considered serious. The majority of anxiety-related reactions occurred in women (61%); the median age was 36 years old.

What’s more, 13 of the people who experienced the reactions told staff members they had a history of fainting after getting vaccinated.

The CDC says anxiety-related effects such as fainting can happen immediately after getting any vaccine, “and might be caused by anxiety about receiving an injection.”

For that reason, “vaccine providers should be aware of anxiety-related events after vaccination and observe all COVID-19 vaccine recipients for any adverse reactions for at least 15 minutes after vaccine administration.”

Direct comparisons between reactions after the J&J coronavirus vaccine could not be put against those from the Pfizer or Moderna shots because those vaccines were given to different, select groups of people, the agency said.

When the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized for emergency use in the U.S. in December, adults over 65, health care workers and those with medical conditions were prioritized. The J&J vaccine was given mostly to younger adults.

That’s why approximately half of the anxiety-related events after J&J vaccination occurred in people aged 18 to 29, the CDC said. Not to mention, young adults experience higher rates of fainting after vaccinations in general.

For example, there are 7.8 fainting events that occur per 100,000 doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which is given to people 26 years old and younger.

“As use of COVID-19 vaccines expands into younger age groups, providers should be aware that younger persons might be more highly predisposed to anxiety-related events after vaccination than are older persons,” the CDC said.

Instead, the researchers compared anxiety-related events after the J&J vaccine to those after the influenza shot, which are more representative of an adult population.

Fainting, in particular, was about 164 times more common after the J&J vaccine (8.2 cases per 100,000 doses) than after the influenza shot (0.05 cases per 100,000 doses).

Besides a fear of needles or a history of fainting after vaccination, the CDC speculates the pandemic-related stress could be increasing people’s anxiety when it’s time to roll up their sleeves. And because multiple events happened on the same day in the same vaccination sites, the agency said witnessing others pass out or get dizzy could “provoke additional anxiety-induced episodes.”

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

Fauci debunks Joe Rogan’s ‘incorrect’ argument young people don’t need COVID vaccines

What to know about rare blood clotting connected to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

How soon — and how long — could you feel side effects of COVID vaccines? What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Canada receives J&J's COVID-19 vaccine from plant where FDA halted production

    Health Canada said in a statement that it will hold the vaccine doses until it is satisfied they meet its standards, and is consulting with J&J and the FDA. The FDA halted production of the vaccines at a U.S. manufacturing plant owned by Emergent BioSolutions earlier this month as it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined in March.

  • Celebrities Who Had Weight-Loss Surgery (And Were Totally Open About It)

    Being in the public eye can be difficult—especially when you're trying to lose weight. The following celebrities have been open and honest about having weight-loss surgery—here's what they've shared about their journey. Years of emotional eating and attempts at losing weight—even buying a house on a health spa property in hopes it would help—led Lisa Lampanelli to opt for gastric bypass surgery in 2012.

  • NASA freezes SpaceX’s lunar lander cash due to protests from Blue Origin, Dynetics

    NASA says it’ll hold up on its payments to SpaceX for developing its Starship super-rocket as a lunar lander while the Government Accountability Office sorts out challenges to the $2.9 billion contract award from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture as well as from Alabama-based Dynetics. Dynetics and a space industry team led by Blue Origin submitted their protests to the GAO this week, contending that the award unfairly favored SpaceX. The three teams spent months working on proposals in hopes of winning NASA’s support for developing a landing system capable of putting astronauts on the moon’s surface by as… Read More

  • So you missed your 2nd COVID shot. Now what?

    About 5 million Americans missed receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Sunday. "Absolutely go and get that second dose," said Dr. Anna Durbin, a professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "Some people have a change in circumstance, some people are not able to take time off work," said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

  • How to cook hot dogs: Don't make these 9 common mistakes

    PSA: Hot dogs shouldn't go directly from freezer to fire.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • The real threat to Chad's military rulers: unemployed youth

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - When Neldjibaye Madjissem graduated with a mathematics degree in 2015, he began searching for work as a school teacher. The battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, after 30 years of autocratic rule, sent the Central African country into a tailspin. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and promised to hold elections inside 18 months.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • LeBron James returns, but Lakers struggle in loss to Kings

    LeBron James returns to the court for the Lakers and has a chance to deliver a win but misses a three-pointer in the final seconds of a loss to Kings.

  • The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

    Body-camera video shows the Chicago cop who shot Anthony Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the dying man. That officer provided aid instead.

  • Biden administration to take "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea

    The Biden administration will take a "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Driving the news: Psaki said the administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. She did not elaborate on the findings, but suggested the administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach, AP noted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “Our goal remains the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, per AP. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, per CNN. "Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States are allies and deployed forces."Go deeper: South Korean president says Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North KoreaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Biden and Carter, longtime allies, reconnect in Georgia

    President Joe Biden was a first-term Delaware senator in 1976 when he endorsed an upstart former Southern governor for the presidency over the party’s Northern establishment players. Biden came full circle Thursday, visiting Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in tiny Plains, Georgia, where the 96-year-old former president and 93-year-old former first lady have lived for most of their lives. “He showed us throughout his entire life what it means to be a public servant,” Biden, 78, said of Carter for a new documentary, “CARTERLAND,” set to debut this weekend as part of the Atlanta Film Festival.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • Barrasso: China's goal is domination, not cooperation. It's playing Biden and America for fools.

    China pretends it’s a developing country, steals technology, uses forced labor and manipulates markets to its advantage. It's a grand deception.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.