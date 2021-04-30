Anxiety is likely responsible for dozens of reports of dizziness and nausea from people who got J&J's shot at mass-vaccination sites, CDC says

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
johnson &amp; johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • The CDC said Friday that anxiety was likely responsible for a cluster of adverse J&J reactions earlier this month.

  • About 64 people at mass sites in five states reported dizziness and nausea after getting the shot.

  • Experts say the side effects were probably just a physical manifestation of anxiety.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Three weeks after mass vaccination sites in five different states reported clusters of adverse reactions following the administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot, the CDC said Friday, it was likely anxiety - and not J&J - that caused dizziness, fainting, and nausea among dozens of recipients.

The post-shot reactions investigated in the CDC's Friday report are different from the rare blood clot adverse event that led to a nationwide pause in the administration of the J&J vaccine earlier this month.

The anxiety-related clusters, which took place between April 7-9 in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, and North Carolina, resulted in four of the five sites temporarily suspending vaccinations. But experts said none of the approximately 64 reported reactions were considered "serious."

In fact, the likely culprit behind the reactions was a physical manifestation of vaccine anxiety, scientists found after investigating. The most common side effects among those affected were light-headedness or dizziness and nausea or vomiting, while a few also noted chest pains or a racing heart - all possible symptoms of anxiety.

"We knew we were going to see this," Dr. Noni MacDonald, a Canadian researcher who has studied such incidents told NBC News.

She told the outlet that studies indicate 10% to 15% of adults are afraid of injections. The CDC found that about 25% of those who reported side effects in these cases had previously had similar reactions to past vaccinations.

Twenty percent of the patients in question were taken to an emergency department for further medical evaluation, and most of the events resolved within 15 minutes of the patient receiving supportive care, experts found.

Health officials at the time said they had no reason to believe there was anything wrong with the shots, themselves.

CDC experts theorized that people with shot anxiety may have chosen J&J's shot because it appealed to them as the only vaccine among the three authorized in the US that requires only one injection.

Administration of the J&J shot was paused earlier this month, following reports of recipients who developed a rare blood clot and abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. But the US resumed use of the vaccine last week after the Food and Drug Administration added a warning to the vaccine about the risk of unusual blood clots in women under 50.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • CDC Says Some Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Were Due to Anxiety

    The CDC issued a new report that says some post-shot reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccination were actually due to anxiety and not the vaccine itself.

  • Stunning science: COVID-19 vaccines' life-saving breakthrough

    While coronavirus vaccines have only been on the market for a few months now, the science behind them has been years in the making.

  • WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots. "The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency," the WHO said in a statement. WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme.

  • Australians returning from India face jail amid deadly Covid surge

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Australians returning home from India will be banned from entering the country from Monday and could face jail if they disobey. Government officials have said that it will be a criminal offence for Australian residents and citizens who have been in India to return home, including those who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return. The temporary emergency ruling, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers entering Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. On Saturday, India saw another record daily rise in cases, making it the first country in the world to surpass the 400,000 mark. The new restrictions come into effect in Australia from May 3, and those who breach the ban risk civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "The government does not make these decisions lightly," Mr Hunt said. "However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level." The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.

  • Vaccine protects COVID-19 survivors against variants; virus' spike protein damages blood vessels

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. In COVID-19 survivors, the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine protects not only against the original virus strain but also against worrisome variants, two studies show. UK researchers analyzed immune responses after a single dose of the vaccine in 51 people, including 25 people previously infected with an early version of the novel coronavirus.

  • Travelers Must Wear Masks Through Mid-September, TSA Says

    TSA’s new timeline comes before what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season As more Americans receive the coronavirus vaccine and make plans to travel over the upcoming summer months, the Transportation Security Administration extended its mask mandate. The rule continues to require that all travelers wear masks at airports, on airplanes, and on []

  • FDA approves high-dose naloxone nasal spray to treat opioid overdoses

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a higher dose of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.The big picture: "Experts and patient advocates say the more potent medicine is needed because low-dose naloxone sprays and injections sometimes must be given multiple times to keep someone alive until medical help arrives," AP writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The FDA approved Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ Kloxxad0, which has 8 milligrams of nalox0ne. The highest dose available on the market now is 4 milligrams."If naloxone is administered quickly, it can counter the opioid overdose effects, usually within minutes. A higher dose of naloxone provides an additional option in the treatment of opioid overdoses," the FDA said.Kloxxado will be sold over-the-counter in packages with two nasal spray devices.Naloxone is a safe medicine and side effects are rare, per the National Institute on Drug Abuse.What they're saying: "Today’s action meets another critical need in combatting opioid overdose," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "Addressing the opioid crisis is a top priority for the FDA, and we will continue our efforts to increase access to naloxone and place this important medicine in the hands of those who need it most."By the numbers: More than 70,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2019 and 40% of deaths involve prescription opioids, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A woman gave birth to a baby boy during a Delta flight to Hawaii. This viral TikTok captures how the passengers reacted.

    Passengers broke into a round of applause after the birth was announced on the loudspeaker. Julia Hansen, 23, captured that moment in a viral TikTok.

  • Jana Kramer Says She'll 'Forever Be Grateful' for Her 2 Kids amid Divorce from Mike Caussin

    Jana Kramer shares two children with Mike Caussin, whom she filed for divorced from last month

  • Police officer dies from COVID-19 just 3 months after retirement

    This week, we're highlighting a police officer, a retired math teacher and a 35-year-old woman whose husband is battling his own illness. Benedetto "Benny" Christiano, who spent 26 years with the Bloomfield Police Department in New Jersey, died three months after his retirement. Christiano is survived by his wife and daughter.

  • The CDC Dropped New Guidelines For Gathering in Groups - Here's What It Means For You

    The CDC released a new set of COVID-19 guidelines on April 27 for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, including mask recommendations for gathering outside, adding on to the guidelines it released in March. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people are defined as people who have been vaccinated with both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for two weeks.

  • The leader of one of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers said he fled India because of menacing threats

    Adar Poonawalla told The Times of London he faced an "unprecedented" environment of "expectation and aggression."

  • Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

    A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could "possibly evade immune response" and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Reuters. Scientists are studying what led to the current surge in cases in India and particularly whether a variant first detected in the country, called B.1.617, is to blame. The World Health Organization has not declared the Indian variant a "variant of concern," as it has done for variants first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

  • "I want to choose flight": Families look to leave states banning health care for trans kids

    At 1 a.m., the day after the Arkansas state Senate had overridden Gov. Asa Hutchinson's (R) veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans kids, the Spurrier family opened a GoFundMe so they could move out of the state.Why it matters: The Spurriers believe leaving their home of 16 years is the only way to protect their transgender son. Over 80 bills targeting trans children have been introduced so far this year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Emily and George, who have worked to support their 17-year-old transgender son Cas since he came out in 2019, say they felt cornered."It was like okay, the monster's coming at you. You see the tentacles, 'okay, I can beat the tentacles,' but then the head comes out and now you realize the beast you're dealing with," Emily said. "In that fight or flight scenario, I feel like at this point I want to choose flight because it’s difficult to fight a brick wall."Cas said the bills make him feel like lawmakers are saying they don't want him to exist. "I shouldn’t have to justify the fact that I’m a normal person." Although Cas is 17 — at the cusp of being affected by Arkansas' bill banning transition-related health care for minors — his parents say their move is motivated by wanting to escape the overall anti-trans environment. Emily sent an email to Hutchinson on April 5, thanking him for vetoing the bill that was ultimately pushed through by the state legislature. "To us, this meant everything," she wrote. Emily told Axios she had not received a response to the email. Hutchinson's office did not return requests for comment. When asked in an NPR interview last month what he would say to trans minors and their parents, the governor replied: "Well, I'm sorry."Data: ACLU; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe big picture: Bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year. 7 bills focused on sports have passed in Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and West Virginia, plus Arkansas' health care bill. South Dakota's bill banning trans girls from women's sports was enacted via executive order. 9 bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. 72 other bills on trans youth are still being considered. The Spurriers are not alone. Amy Allen, the mother of a trans son in Tennessee, said on a Human Rights Campaign call with reporters last week that her family has "talked seriously" about leaving the state. Amber Briggle of Texas told NBC News if the state passes a bill that makes it a felony for parents to provide gender-affirming care to their children, she would consider moving. “It'd be really complicated for us, but it's certainly not out of the question,” she said. “My son always comes first.”“My Black trans daughter here in Arkansas will absolutely be a part of that fallout," Jasmine Banks said on the HRC call. "We know that Black and brown folks already have trouble accessing medical care."The bottom line: LGBTQ advocates, including HRC president Alphonso David, tell Axios the bills are a threat to trans kids even if they don’t pass. "What happens if we were to pass a law that says that you don't exist?" David asked. "And if you don't like it, you can just move? That's not how this country works. We have a democracy and a Constitution."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kate Middleton Apparently Has a "Ruthless Survival Streak" When Dealing With Royal Family and Courtiers

    Insiders say Kate is now emulating Queen Elizabeth — and even speaks just like her. 👑

  • Aidy Bryant says a doctor suggested she get gastric bypass surgery after assuming she wanted to lose weight

    "There's an assumption that if you're fat, you've given up on yourself. And it's like, I exercise all the time," Aidy Bryant told The Washington Post.

  • WHO authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    The World Health Organization late Friday listed Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.Why it matters: With the listing, WHO authorizes that the mRNA vaccine can be part of the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, which looks to ensure that every country in the world has access to inocculations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: To date, WHO has also approved Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and two versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use.WHO recommended in January that the Moderna vaccine be used for people who are 18 years and older, after it was found to be over 94% effective.What they're saying: CEO Stephane Bancel said Friday that Moderna was "actively participating in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX, to help protect populations around the world."What to watch: Comparable authorizations for China's Sinopharm and Sinovac shots are anticipated in the days and weeks ahead, WHO has said, per AP.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • An elderly couple, both with dementia, used Morse code to break out of a Tennessee assisted living facility

    The couple learned the code for the door by listening as staff members punched numbers into an electronic keypad.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 6 Five Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

    Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed baby no. 6. The couple share five other children together, including their five-month-old son, Eduardo, who was born in September.

  • COVID-19: Singapore woman, 88, from TTSH cluster dies

    An elderly Singaporean woman who was part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, has died due to complications from COVID-19 infection.