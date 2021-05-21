'Anxiety and stress' as vaccine shortfall hits Africa's inoculation drive

  • Dr. Mwendwa, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, gives an interview in Nairobi
  • Dr. Mwendwa, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, gives an interview in Nairobi
1 / 2

'Anxiety and stress' as vaccine shortfall hits Africa's inoculation drive

Dr. Mwendwa, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, gives an interview in Nairobi
Maggie Fick
·4 min read

By Maggie Fick

NAIROBI (Reuters) - After a stressful year working as a doctor at Kenya's largest public hospital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngala Mwendwa got his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March and breathed a sigh of relief.

The Indian-manufactured shot was supplied by COVAX, a global vaccine initiative that's been a lifeline for poor African nations. But with India now engulfed in its own crisis, Mwendwa has no idea when he will get his second dose.

"It's just the way we are disadvantaged as a third world country," he told Reuters after a shift in Kenyatta National Hospital's paediatric intensive care ward. "It's scary."

Before it was hit by the world's highest numbers of daily infections, India had been vital to global vaccination efforts. Its Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, was the cornerstone of COVAX's supply chain.

But sources told Reuters this week that India's vaccine exports, halted in March, are unlikely to resume until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use.

Between February and May, Africa received just 18.2 million of the 66 million doses expected through COVAX.

That's left tens of millions of Africans, who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca, in limbo.

"The anxiety and stress is definitely there," said Mwendwa, who lost his mentor - a surgeon - and several friends to the pandemic last year. "Back to square one."

Africa's dilemma highlights the vast inequality between rich nations, who were able to corner vaccine supplies early on, and poor countries dependent upon COVAX and donations.

To date, some 1.53 billion doses have been administered globally, but only around 1% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most of Africa's 1.3 billion people have had no access to vaccines at all. The United States, meanwhile, has lifted its mask mandate, and this week France and Austria resumed serving customers at cafes, restaurants and beer gardens.

"As people living in richer countries hit the reset button this summer and their lives start to look normal, in Africa our lives will stay on hold," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Regional Director for Africa, said on Thursday. "This is unjust."

"A PERFECT STORM"

The Indian export freeze now risks further deepening the chasm between rich and poor by undermining the meagre progress African nations had made in recent months.

According to the WHO, eight African countries have used 100% of the doses they received via COVAX, effectively halting their inoculation drives since those shots made up the bulk of their supplies. Others are running low.

Of COVAX doses already administered in Africa, around 80% were first doses of AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine.

Most countries have either already reached the 12-week interval recommended between doses or will do so by mid-June. A minimum of 20 million doses are needed to deliver second doses by the end of June, with 5 million needed in July.

A deal with Johnson & Johnson to supply Africa with 400 million vaccine doses beginning in the third quarter of this year and running through 2022 should help.

China has also donated doses of its two leading vaccines to African governments. And this week U.S. President Joe Biden said he would send at least 20 million vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, though it's not known how many might go to Africa.

Africa, luckily, has so far avoided outbreaks on the scale seen in the United States, parts of Europe and now India.

But as long as vaccination rates are low, it remains vulnerable, said OB Sisay, senior COVID-19 advisor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a London-based think tank.

"We have a perfect storm. If we do not get further vaccines coming onto the continent and increase the rate at which we are vaccinating people, we could see a more virulent strain taking over on the continent," he said.

That is not just a problem for Africa, if new mutations prove resistant to current vaccines, say experts like Tolbert Nyenswah, senior research associate of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"Everybody is at risk globally once Africa and other parts of the world are left behind," he said.

(Additional reporting by Omar Mohammed in Nairobi; Editing by Joe Bavier, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Father of Londoner found dead in Pakistan demands justice

    The father of a British woman of Pakistani origin who was found dead at a home in the eastern city of Lahore said he was dissatisfied with a police probe into the murder, but investigators on Friday said they were on the right track. Muhammad Zulfiqar appealed for help to Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for her work as an advocate for women’s education.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Take a bow, Donald, then tell your wary followers to get the ‘TRUMP’ vaccine | Opinion

    Reports are now appearing almost daily about people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The failure of substantial segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the herd immunity that the medical professionals regard as the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I wish tourists would stop wasting money on.

    Visiting Disney World isn't cheap, but added costs like parking and fancy resorts aren't necessary, according to a former employee and avid fan.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

    The world's largest truck and bus maker is charting an ambitious zero-emission future and says it's not that far off - despite higher costs and the current lack of support infrastructure. Daimler AG's truck division says it plans to shift most of its vehicle development resources to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and predicts that battery and hydrogen-powered trucks could be competitive with diesels on cost later this decade. Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum on Thursday underlined the company's big plans for hydrogen, even though the technology is not as close to practical use as batteries and vehicle costs remain high.

  • What the IDF's past special-ops missions reveal about how Israel takes out Hamas' rockets and tunnels

    "The Israelis are top-notch, easily among the top five special-operations communities in the world," a former Delta Force operator told Insider.

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.

  • 20 of Cher's best style moments from her decades-spanning career

    Cher, who turns 75 on May 20, has been gracing award shows and stages since the '60s with colorful outfits and Bob Mackie gowns.

  • Martin Bashir Diana interview: Prince Harry says BBC 'ultimately took my mother's life' - latest news

    Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia Exposed: BBC’s failure to properly investigate Bashir’s Diana interview How Martin Bashir won over Princess Diana with lies and smears Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' The Duke of Sussex has said the BBC's "exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took Diana, Princess of Wales' life" as he hit out at the corporation's role in the Martin Bashir interview with his mother. The Panorama interview fuelled Diana's "fear, paranoia and isolation" in the final years of her life and damaged her relationship with the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge said separately in a stinging condemnation of the BBC. The furious brothers issued scathing statements on the BBC's actions after an inquiry found the broadcaster covered up "deceitful behaviour" used by journalist Mr Bashir to secure his headline-making 1995 interview with their mother. Prince Harry, 36, said: "Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. "That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these-and even worse-are still widespread today. "Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. "By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’