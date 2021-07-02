Anxious Afghans fear tomorrow; many seeking to leave

KATHY GANNON
·6 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Imtiaz Mohmand, just 19, makes a living selling melons out of a crate perched on his three-wheel motorcycle in the Afghan capital’s Kart-e-Now neighborhood. He only managed to finish Grade 7 before being sent to work to help support a family of 13. He has been robbed twice. Both times, his mobile phone was taken, along with his meager earnings of the day.

In four days, he and four friends will leave Afghanistan. They have paid a smuggler to sneak them across the border to Iran and into Turkey.

“There’s no job, no security here. There are thieves everywhere. I tried to make a living but I can’t,” said Mohmand, who has seven friends already on their way to Turkey.

Mohmand’s frustration and anxieties run like a theme through most conversations in today’s Afghanistan as Afghans witness the final withdrawal of the U.S. military and its NATO allies.

U.S. President Joe Biden said America did what it came to Afghanistan to do -- hunt down and punish the al-Qaida terrorist network that carried out the 9/11 attacks. After nearly 20 years, Biden said it was time to end America’s “forever war”

Afghans, however, say international forces are leaving a country deeply impoverished, on the brink of another civil war and with a worsening lawlessness that terrifies some more than the advancing Taliban insurgency. The warlords with whom the U.S.-led coalition partnered to oust the Taliban are resurrecting militias with a history of devastating violence to fight the insurgents, who have made gains even in the warlords’ northern strongholds.

So significant is the danger that Washington’s top general in Afghanistan, Gen. Austen Miller, warned this week in Kabul at what had all the hallmarks of a farewell press briefing that escalating violence risked a civil war “that should be a concern to the world.”

Outside the Turkish Visa Center in Kabul’s city center, the road is crowded with four-wheel drive vehicles and new Toyota corollas belonging to the wealthier who are looking for visas to leave. Since the announcement of the final withdrawal, thousands of visa applications have inundated the Turkish Embassy in Kabul. Other embassies have also reported a dramatic increase.

“Our people are thinking maybe a civil war will start and that is the main problem why people want to go abroad,” said Abdullah Saeed, a lecturer at Kabul’s Polytechnic University. He was applying for a visa to attend a conference. “Our political parties are all getting weapons. Everyone has weapons here, so that is why people are frightened.”

The closure of some Western embassies and warnings by others for their citizens to leave only deepen the sense of dread. While some Afghans choose to leave, legally or illegally, others settle their families abroad then continue to work in Afghanistan.

Afghans are lining up by the thousands at the Afghan Passport office to get new passports, possibly to leave, uncertain what tomorrow will bring.

Salia Siddiqi sat under a tree with three of her seven children, one of thousands of people at the passport office. She was waiting to submit her papers for her family’s passports, though she wasn’t sure whether she’d be able to travel or how even to afford it.

“There is no security anywhere. You can’t travel to the provinces,” she said. “It’s not about me but what about my children? I don’t know if they will have a future here. We think there will be violence, it will be a dark time.”

“Our biggest enemy is uncertainty,” said Tamim Asey, founder and executive chairman of the Kabul-based Institute of War and Peace Studies. “It is not that we don’t have hope ... It’s not that we don’t have the capability to formulate or create a vision for the country in the absence of the international community. It’s that dark cloud of uncertainty looming.”

Afghanistan looks significantly different than in 2001. There is internet, most people have mobile phones, women are in the workforce and schools for boys and girls are open, though most Afghans, who can afford only public schools, complain of the lack of qualified teachers, supplies and even buildings.

Even the Taliban have sought to encourage Afghans to stay home, promising they have nothing to fear from them. The Taliban have sent some of their senior council members from their political headquarters in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar to assure minority ethnic groups that they can live safely under the Pashtun-dominated movement.

Still, many Afghans say after 20 years and billions of dollars their future seems bleak. Afghanistan is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, according to Transparency International. Its political leadership is deeply divided, squabbling over almost everything, even the presidency. Last year, there were briefly two presidents.

Many of Afghanistan’s elite and political leadership have a passport other than Afghan, and often their families live abroad. “They are dual citizens. They do their business here, whether it’s in government, outside of the government,” said Asey. “They are not invested in blood and treasure in this country.”

The jobless rate is officially at 35%, though likely higher. Asey says barely 13% of the hundreds of thousands of new university graduates every year find jobs. According to the World Bank, 54% of the population is below the poverty line, making less than $1.90 a day.

The melon seller Imtiaz Mohmand earns roughly 300 Afghanis a day, around $3, but there’s days he doesn’t make a sale, like Thursday, when he had to pay 400 Afghanis out of pocket to his supplier. Nearby, Azizullah Rahman makes 200 Afghanis ($2.50) a day selling car cleaning cloths. He’s single but back home in Logar province, and he has more than a dozen people relying on his income. Across from the grand Eid Gah Mosque, Dost Mohammad, who drives a communal taxi on the route to the eastern city to Jalalabad, hasn’t had a fare in two days.

Yet since 2002, the United States has spent more than $144 billion on reconstruction and development -- more than $17 billion just to assist Afghan government ministries, according to Washington’s own watchdog monitoring U.S. tax dollar spending on Afghan reconstruction. Billions more have been spent on security.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a former Defense Ministry spokesman, complained that the international community didn’t create lasting jobs or hand off skills and industries to Afghans to become self-sufficient.

“For example, every bullet had to come from America,” he said. “Why weren’t we making them here?”

But most Afghans blame corrupt politicians and officials, many of whom live in Kabul’s luxurious Shairpur neighborhood. There, five- and six-story marble mansions jostle for space, many protected by barricade and heavily armed guards. For decades, the district was home to some of the city’s poorest, living in homes of sun-baked mud or rough-hewn bricks, until they were pushed out by the rich.

At his small family woodworking shop, Ghulam Farooq complained that all the foreign cash ended up going to warlords.

“For every regime we had hope and every regime disappointed us, even the foreigners," he said. "Now people are escaping through every border ... Only those who have no money and no means will stay here as they always have. And they will suffer.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Military Hackers Are Pummeling Top Targets in U.S and Europe

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesRussian military intelligence hackers are on a rampage trying to break into U.S. military and government entities—again.In an alert issued Thursday morning, the National Security Agency warned that hackers working for Russia’s General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS)—better known among Americans as the hackers who went after the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016—are primarily pummeling ta

  • Russia-linked hackers targeting U.S., European entities, advisory warns

    The campaign, which targets a broad range of government and private organizations, is "almost certainly" ongoing.

  • Delta variant casts shadow over EU Covid travel pass

    An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel came into force on Thursday, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period -- but the highly infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

  • Miami condo collapse: Biden say his administration 'isn't going anywhere'

    President Biden spoke with local and state officials in Surfside, Florida. He is scheduled to meet with first responders and families.

  • Noem: GOP donor's $1M for National Guard was a 'surprise'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said late Thursday it came as a surprise when a billionaire GOP donor reached out with a $1 million offer to fund the National Guard's deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico. Critics have said it created a troubling precedent that effectively turned National Guard troops into soldiers-for-hire. “It really was a surprise when he gave me that phone call and said that he wanted to help support the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.

  • Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

    The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.

  • White House reports 56% of hires are women, pay gap narrowed

    President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% who come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds, according the White House. The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it delivered a required annual report to Congress listing the title and salary of every White House office employee. The administration said the data shows it is “the most diverse administration in history" and also has only a narrow pay gap between men and women on staff.

  • Afghan civilians prepare to fight the Taliban

    55-year-old Dost Mohammad Salangi recites poetry as he leads a group of men to a look-out post north of the Afghan capital Kabul.He’s one of the hundreds of former "mujahideen" fighters and civilians taking up arms to fight the growing Taliban insurgency, as foreign troops leave the country."We do not wish that any of our brothers (Taliban) would be killed, but if they impose war on us, oppress us and encroach on women and people's property, even our seven-year-old children will be armed and will stand against them because their fight is not jihad but power-seeking."U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO said they would pull out the roughly 10,000 foreign troops still in Afghanistan by Sept. 11.The 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York that prompted the mission.The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan said this week the Taliban had taken more than 50 out of 370 districts and was positioned to control provincial capitals.Armed mainly with old assault rifles, pistols and grenade launchers, men like Salangi have joined local shopkeepers and traders as part of a loosely-formed Public Uprising Force trying to reclaim some of those areas.A spokesman for the Afghan defense and security forces said Afghans keen to take up arms against the Taliban were being absorbed intro the structure of territorial army forces.But some political analysts warn of the growing risk of a return to civil war as more groups took up arms.

  • In Beijing, pride and hopes for a stronger China on party centenary

    People gathered on Thursday in Beijing to take photographs of celebratory flyovers and sing revolutionary songs as the ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country. President Xi Jinping hailed a "new world" created by the Chinese people as the party marked the centenary of its founding with a ceremony in the capital's central Tiananmen Square. Wang Peng, 34, an engineer at electronics giant Xiaomi, who took time off work to film the aircraft on his telephone, was especially excited by a shot of the jets releasing colourful smoke trails.

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.

  • NSA denies Tucker Carlson's claim that it's out to get him

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to insist Tuesday that the National Security Agency had spied on his email and text communications and planned to leak sensitive information in an effort to "take this show off the air."

  • Olivia Culpo’s Strappy Thong Sandals, Crop Top & Jeans Revamp a Classic Fashion Combination

    The influencer chose Bottega Veneta's ’90s-inspired square-toe Stretch thong sandals.

  • Trump allies launch social media platform

    Allies of former President Donald Trump launched a social media platform described as a free speech alternative to other tech companies.

  • Julianne Moore explains why it’s sexist to say a woman is ‘ageing gracefully’

    ‘No one has an option about ageing, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing. It just is’

  • U.S. Olympic tennis team named, including Coco Gauff

    Coco Gauff is the headliner on the U.S. Olympic tennis team for Tokyo after the top two women and top three men declined spots.

  • The 17 biggest questions we have after seeing 'Fast 9'

    Insider rounds up every unanswered question we have for the next two entries in the main "Fast Saga."

  • Xi's fiery centenary

    Donning a gray Mao suit and gazing out onto Tiananmen Square, Xi Jinping pledged Thursday that the Chinese people "will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave" them.Why it matters: On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, its most powerful leader in generations was unrepentant about authoritarian China's place in the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt was a day of pageantry and patriotis

  • Xi marks Communist Party's 100th anniversary in Beijing

    In a televised address from the square, Chine President Xi Jinping said China had achieved its centenary goal of building a "moderately prosperous society", and emphasised its sense of nationalism."The Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress, or enslave us. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloodied against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," Xi told thousands of attendees who responded with claps and loud cheers.Xi and the party are riding high as China recovers briskly from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stand on the global stage, although Beijing also faces criticism over its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and contends with a worsening demographic outlook that imperils long-term economic growth.

  • ‘America: The Motion Picture’: Netflix’s First R-Rated Animated Feature Combines ‘Archer’ with ‘Clone High’

    "This is a story about the founding of America as if it was told to you by an absolute moron," said co-producer Chris Miller.

  • The Latest: India confirms 400K dead, half in past 2 months

    India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, half of them in the past two months as the virulent delta variant infected hundreds of thousands daily. The Health Ministry said 853 people died in the past 24 hours, raising total fatalities to 400,312 since the pandemic began. The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12 last year in southern Karnataka state.