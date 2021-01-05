Anya Taylor-Joy and the winning style moves of 'The Queen's Gambit'

Lisa Rosen
THE QUEEN&#x27;S GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR as BETH HARMON in THE QUEEN&#x27;S GAMBIT. Cr. CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX &#xa9; 2020
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in a scene from "The Queen's Gambit" (Charlie Gray / Netflix)

“The Queen’s Gambit” is the story of a most fabulous underdog. Young Beth Harmon is a troubled soul, first living in isolation with a mentally ill mother before winding up at an orphanage that drugs its young inhabitants; she fights addiction ever after. But during her travails, Beth also stumbles upon her gift: She’s a chess prodigy. Once she makes it out to the wider world, first through her adoptive parents and then to far-flung chess tournaments, the show’s look goes from dingy to vivid. The story has proved irresistible; “Queen’s Gambit” is Netflix’s most popular scripted limited series to date.

Star Anya Taylor-Joy, whose performance as Beth has been acclaimed (and whose first name is pronounced with a hard A, “like aneurysm,” she says cheerfully, clearly accustomed to making that correction), knew the show would strike a chord. “But there’s people loving something, and then there’s whatever’s going on right now, which is wonderful and overwhelming and special and all of the words.”

Based on the book by Walter Tevis, and adapted by Allan Scott and Scott Frank, who also directed, “Gambit” traces Beth’s journey toward self-acceptance through chess matches — and also shoes, frocks, curtains, jets, hotels and wallpaper, so much glorious wallpaper. But the lush costumes and luscious settings would simply be window dressing were it not so integral to the story and Beth’s evolution. There’s even a fashion spoiler ahead.

Beth is a creature not quite of her 1950s world; she barely knows how to engage with others socially. But when she comes upon a chess game, her path is clear. And design plays a role from the start. “Beth’s a very aesthetic person,” Taylor-Joy notes. “She says that the first thing she noticed wasn’t the pieces, it was the board. She likes a certain kind of symmetry.” Eventually that symmetry is mirrored in her sleek clothing choices and in the geometric shapes that she picks for her home. “She likes order, our Beth, and she tries to inject order into everything she can.”

Living with her adoptive mother, Alma Wheatley (Marielle Heller), who buys her bargain basement outfits, Beth is teased at her school. So the first thing she does with her winnings is buy a chess set, along with clothing that will help her fit in. As costume designer Gabriele Binder points out, “She’s searching for control and for somewhere to belong, like the group at school.” She purchases saddle shoes and dresses to emulate the girls in Lexington, Ky., even though they are still dressing years out of date.

As Beth moves up in the chess world, she starts dressing in more contemporary 1960s styles, Linder points out. “And she learns more about fashion when she’s in New York, and then she learns more about fashion in Paris, and then what she learns in Paris, she takes to Moscow. That was the idea of her fashion development.”

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in a simple black dress in Episode 104 of &quot;The Queen&#x27;s Gambit.&quot;
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in Episode 104 of "The Queen's Gambit." (Phil Bray / Netflix)

It’s not all glamorous. A homely housedress that belonged to Alma pulls crucial storytelling duties. After losing Alma, Beth sleeps with the housedress for comfort. She also wears it to confront Alma’s husband, Allston Wheatley (Patrick Kennedy), when he tries to take the house away. “That was such psychological warfare, in such a good way,” Taylor-Joy says of Beth’s clothing choice.

Speaking of the Wheatley house: When Beth first moves in, it is a mad whirl of competing patterns and outrageous fabrics. “I think we used nine wallpapers in five rooms,” says production designer Uli Hanisch. Those wallpapers were further painted to match the decor. He credits set decorator Zabina Schaff for an interior “that left good taste behind to create this strange, kind of wrong world.” And since the Wheatleys couldn’t have pets — Alma wanted them, but Allston was allergic — animals lived in all the paintings.

Hanisch says he and Frank discussed viewing the world through Beth’s detached perspective. “We always said it’s almost a parallel world, a little like a fairy tale version of it.” Berlin, where Hanisch and Binder live, stood in for almost all the other locations in the film. “Scott said he liked that as Germans we would also be looking from the outside.”

They found various tournament locations throughout the city, with the former East Berlin providing the Soviet settings. The Moscow tournament set is as ominous as a KGB bunker. But Beth manages to find solace in the USSR, and not only from a welcome visitor. The crew considered Soviet-era artwork for her hotel room walls, “but you have so many male worker heroes, and we didn’t like that, because all those men would be staring at her,” Hanisch says. “So we only gave her those strong Soviet women. We thought, that’s more comforting for her.”

After her final match, Beth is decked out in dazzling white. She is a clean slate, a new woman — “the queen,” Taylor-Joy points out. “Her silhouette makes her look like the white queen.”

Binder had the idea quite early. “I thought, it’s the end, it must be something important.” But she wanted the costume to be subtle, complete with a hat that isn’t quite beret, isn’t quite cloche. “I don’t know if it has a name,” she says of her creation. But it’s fit for a queen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden: If Dems win in Georgia, '$2,000 checks will go out the door'

    President-elect delivers remarks at an Atlanta drive-in rally for Democratic Senate candidates

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

    A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city. Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Scottish leader scuttles Trump's rumored Inauguration Day getaway: Golf is 'not … an essential purpose'

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Nicola Sturgeon yesterday warned Donald Trump that any visit to Scotland would violate coronavirus rules, after it was reported the president may be planning to flee the US ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. The First Minister of Scotland said although she hoped and expected “that the immediate travel plan he has is to exit the White House," but that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose (for travel).” Prestwick Airport, near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier which has been used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Scottish Sunday Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to new lockdown rules, according to the resort’s website. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. Mr Trump is said to be concerned about criminal investigations he might face after leaving the White House, as well as questions about his taxes. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The most developed case might be out of the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted Michael Cohen, his one-time personal attorney and fixer, over hush money paid to a prostitute allegedly hired by Mr Trump. He also faces two New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Sunday Post. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Israel authorises use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    Israel's health ministry has authorised a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America. "Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement on Monday. Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he had no knowledge of shipments arriving this month.

  • Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

    Hong Kong’s outgoing top judge said Tuesday that calls for reform of the city’s judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city’s legal system. “(The) judiciary’s position has all along been the same. In recent weeks, Chinese officials and state-owned media have accused the semi-autonomous city’s courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, in rulings relating to last year's pro-democracy protests.

  • FDA rejects potential changes to COVID-19 vaccine regimen

    The Food and Drug Administration has shot down suggestions to change COVID-19 vaccine regimens "at this time."FDA officials in a statement rejected for the time being numerous ideas that have been floated amid the slow U.S. vaccine rollout, including halving doses or delaying second doses so more people can receive the first one sooner, Axios reports."We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19," the FDA said. "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."The FDA officials go on to say that making changes of this kind "without appropriate data" could place "public health at risk," and the data "continue to support" administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses at the previously-specified intervals.Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui previously said the U.S. was looking at potentially administering two half doses of Moderna's vaccine to some Americans in order to immunize "double the number of people with the doses we have." And officials in Britain have said "they will allow more than 21 days between doses of Pfizer's vaccines and would consider allowing people to get vaccinated with two different vaccines," CNN reports.But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday "there really are no data on what happens if you delay the second dose by three months or four months or two months," per The Washington Post. He added, "It's fraught with some danger when you're making a decision about the regimen you're going to use when you don't really have a considerable amount of data."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Trump Claims Pence Has ‘Authority to Reject Fraudulently Chosen Electors’

    President Trump on Tuesday falsely declared that Vice President Mike Pence “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” part of his final push to overturn the presidential election ahead of Wednesday’s electoral vote count.> The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021Pence will oversee a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to tally the Electoral College votes, which President-elect Joe Biden won with 306 votes to Trump’s 232. However, the vice president does not have the power to reject slates of electors, only Congress has that power and it has only ever been exercised in a case where a state sent two slates of electors — due to a recount that overturned the state's initial results — and it fell to Congress to choose between the two slates.Trump’s message came in a tweet one day after he expressed hope that “Mike Pence comes through for us” at a political rally in Georgia."Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him as much,” he added."He's a wonderful man and a smart man and a man that I like a lot but he's going to have a lot to say about it," Trump said on Monday. "You know one thing with him. You're going to get straight shots. He's going to call it straight."While a growing number of Trump allies in both the Senate and the House have pledged to object during the electoral vote count on Wednesday, the debate and vote sparked by such an objection is highly unlikely to end with Trump as the victor, as such a vote would not get past the Democrat-controlled House. Additionally, a number of Republicans, including Senator Mitt Romney of Utah have criticized Trump and his allies for their efforts to delegitimize the election. Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the election was "rigged" against him and that the vote was plagued by widespread voter fraud.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) last week became the first senator to say he would object to the electoral vote count saying he "cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws."“And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden," he added. "At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”Hawley was joined by Ted Cruz and ten other Senate Republicans who have committed to objecting to the electors submitted by at least one battleground state.

  • Georgia Senate election: Loeffler and Perdue accused of photoshopping opponents in racist attack ads

    ‘There is no level she could stoop to that would surprise us,’ says Warnock’s campaign after ad manipulation by Loeffler

  • China's CNBG has supplied 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to UAE

    United Arab Emirates (UAE) has received a total of three million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Tuesday. CNBG has moved into late-stage clinical trials two COVID-19 vaccine candidates respectively developed by its units in Beijing and Wuhan city. The Beijing unit's shot obtained a green light last week for general public use in China.

  • Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

    The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past international agreed upon goals to limit climate change, a new study finds. For decades, scientists have talked about so-called “committed warming” or the increase in future temperature based on past carbon dioxide emissions that stay in the atmosphere for well over a century. Previous estimates, including those accepted by international science panels, were about a degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) less than that amount of committed warming.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest