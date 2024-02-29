'Anybody's bucket list': April's total solar eclipse selling out hotels in central Indiana

Jonathan Howe was surprised when a Wisconsin woman booked his artsy AirBnB above his recording studio downtown about six months in advance for a Sunday and a Monday in April.

"I never get Sunday and Monday bookings," he said.

Then Howe learned what had drawn his guest, Rebecca Upham and her two young adult sons, to Indianapolis: The hope of seeing a total eclipse of the sun on Monday, April 8.

Upham is one of tens of thousands or more expected to come to the city for the natural phenomenon, doubling flight and hotel costs for that weekend compared to the following weekend, with no major event planned or expected.

The city's tourism team is marketing the day as a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to see the moon completely cover the sun in Indianapolis. The last time a total solar eclipse passed over Indianapolis was the year 1205. The next total eclipse visible in the continental United States won't come until 2044.

While some expect that the city will have the packed feel of a major sporting event during the days around the eclipse, others are taking a wait-and-see-approach on the impact the weather-dependent event will have on tourism. Still, the mere hope of sunny skies has already filled some hotels.

A total solar eclipse will roll over Indiana on April 8, 2024. Indiana DNR has more than 50 properties open to the public where visitors can camp and watch the eclipse.

Phil Ray, the general manager at the JW Marriott, said the 33-floor hotel is sold out for Monday night and almost all booked for Sunday night.

And hotels that have not yet sold out are pricing their rooms optimistically. Prices for hotels across Indianapolis for April 7th and 8th range from $200 to more than $500 on Expedia. The rates for the following Sunday and Monday go from more than $100 to more than $200.

Jim Dora, who owns the Crowne Plaza hotels, said he expects more people will fill up hotels closer to April 8, when the weather conditions will be more apparent.

Visit Indy, the city's tourism nonprofit, has planned a weekend of events leading up to the main event. On Monday visitors can watch the eclipse at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with NASA experts and astronomers hosting and answering questions.

Visitors can also view the eclipse and enjoy special programming at the Children's Museum, Newfields, Indiana State Fairgrounds, and White River State Park, among other places.

Purdue astronomer Danny Milisavljevic recommends that people watch the eclipse with others and not by themselves. The more people, the more interesting the experience, he says.

"The energy of being around a lot of people is so impactful," he said. "This is the closest you can get to a cosmic experience on Earth, with the alignment between the sun, moon and Earth."

Milisavljevic, who is a host at the Speedway event, said he was moved when he witnessed a complete solar eclipse a few years ago, where everything went dark but it's neither night nor twilight.

"It completely blew me away," he said. "...It's unlike anything. It should be on anybody's bucket list."

The natural phenomenon is not only an opportunity for people to learn more about astronomy, but also for scientists to study the wild patterns of the outer layer of the sun.

"Normally you have the blaring sun, it's hard to see," he said.

Observations of the solar eclipse more than 100 years ago confirmed Albert Einstein's theory that light bends in the presence of a massive object, a fact that's foundational to physics.

Upham has also seen an eclipse— and is willing to risk a potentially cloudy day to see it again. She figured that if the weather doesn't work out, she can turn the weekend into a trip to see Indianapolis.

"It gets kind of windy and quiet," she said. "All the critters think it's night time, it's kind of eerie."

Binghui Huang can be reached at 317-385-1595 or Bhuang@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Total solar eclipse expected to bring tourism dollars to Indianapolis