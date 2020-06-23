AnyMind Group launches social media account analytics on CastingAsia

New analytics tool available alongside current self-serve influencer marketing tools

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group , a technology company in the marketing, entertainment, HR and direct-to-consumer (D2C) industries, has today announced the launch of an analytics tool for marketers to analyze and track their brand's social media profiles on the CastingAsia platform.

To provide marketers with more control over their social media and influencer marketing assets through a single platform, the analytics tool will initially launch for Instagram profiles. Users will be able to view key insights into their brand's social media accounts including actual figures and growth rates of followers, posts, reach and engagement, along with follower demographics and follower sentiment on posts. This will subsequently be expanded to other major social media platforms, along with features that include post scheduling and publishing, competitor analysis, keyword analysis and follower analysis.

Available on a monthly or yearly subscription basis, the new social media analytics feature will be available to marketers on the CastingAsia platform alongside other self-serve functions for influencer marketing activities such as campaign creation, influencer and content management, influencer analysis, attribution and real-time reporting.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group said: "Social media and influencer marketing has gone hand-in-hand in recent years, and the ability to manage both aspects should be in the hands of the user. We are building more features to tie them closer together and ensure that marketers have full control over these now-essential areas of the marketing mix."

The new analytics tool and future additions will also be made available to influencers who have created brands through AnyMind D2C for Influencers, a service to help influencers create, produce and sell their own branded merchandise.

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is a technology company that operates across the marketing, entertainment, HR and D2C industries. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 750 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

