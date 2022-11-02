All anyone cares about is the economy ahead of the midterm elections — and it's the worst possible timing for Democrats

Joe Biden and the Democrats are struggling to find a positive spin on the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/AP Photo

Right now inflation is high, rent is high, and gas prices are high — and people aren't happy.

Republicans are hammering Democrats on the economy as the midterms approach.

It's the worst timing for Democrats, who have struggled to convince voters that relief is coming.

It's becoming increasingly clear that one thing will dictate the midterm elections: Americans' wallets.

Poll after poll shows that voters are overwhelmingly concerned about the economy, and they believe Republicans are more likely to fix it. That's bad news for Democrats, who are fighting to maintain a slim majority against a painful economic backdrop.

Inflation is still persistently high, with the core Consumer Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, coming in at a 40-year high in September. A gallon of regular gas will costs about $3.76, compared to $3.40 a year ago — and over $5 in California. At the same time, a typical American would have to work 64.2 hours a week to afford rent. Homeownership isn't looking too feasible, either.

All of those negative economic indicators are weighing heavily on Americans and come at an inopportune time for Democrats. While they have notched some economic wins, the picture is still grim and might only be getting worse as the likelihood of a recession in 2023 intensifies. For Democrats, who still hold a razor-thin majority in both the House and Senate, soaring prices might not just chip away at their wallets — it could cost them the election.

"Substantively, Democrats are in a difficult position here, because it is a genuinely challenging problem to solve, and there's not an easy policy solution here," Max Berger, a political organizer and consultant who previously worked for Elizabeth Warren's campaign and the Justice Democrats, told Insider. "There's certainly a lot more they could be doing and a lot more they could talk about that would put them on the offensive."

After a summer when abortion rights, student-debt forgiveness, and a much-anticipated win in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act made headlines, negative economic forces are once again dominating voters' minds. Democrats have only recently pivoted to pushing Social Security and Medicare cuts as a key election issue. And Biden continues to hammer oil companies, saying soaring gas prices are their fault. Otherwise, Democratic messaging has been mostly quiet on the headline economic issues of inflation and the housing market.

Story continues

"A month ago, Democrats had the inside track to continuing their leadership," Alice Stewart, a veteran Republican strategist for several presidential campaigns and a CNN political commentator, told Insider. "Fast-forward to today, Republicans have been steadfast and committed to campaigning on the economy, inflation, and crime, over and over."

Republicans are "laser-focused" on the economy and how it impacts Americans, according to Stewart, and they're "conveying the message that Republicans have a better answer to dealing with the economy and inflation — and the current leadership is leading us into a bad economic situation."

It's working. Voters who are particularly concerned about the economy are leaning Republican. That's leading to a potentially messy midterm season for Democrats' thin majority. The economy still feels like it sucks, and that's the worst possible timing during a crucial turning point for Democrats.

Republicans are seizing on how badly Americans feel about the economy

The Inflation Reduction Act is poised to bring down inflation a little bit, but it hasn't done that yet. Other measures, like taxing excess corporate profits, have proven difficult to get off the ground. With the promise of relief feeling far away, Democrats' lack of messaging around what they have accomplished could be a recipe for disaster.

Democrats have "been largely silent on the top issue of the day, which is a real problem for them going into a midterm election, which generally are referendums on the party in power," Robert Blizzard, a Republican pollster, said. That doesn't bode well for crucial swing and independent voters.

With inflation still high and gas prices eating up big chunks of paychecks, the president's message that the economy is "strong as hell" is "not a message that I think rings true with most voters out there," Blizzard said.

There's a feeling that because the inflation story still isn't a positive one, Democrats can skirt the issue and people won't notice, Sarah Baron — the campaign director for the left-leaning Unrig Our Economy, which has been trying to get out the message that Republicans and Congress have rigged the economy on behalf of the wealthy and corporations — told Insider.

"That's not how it works. We're all human beings," she said. "We're going to think about our day-to-day challenges when we go and make a decision about who we want to represent us."

It's probably too late for Democrats to turn things around

The clock is ticking as early voters are already flocking to the polls. Even as Democrats pull out Barack Obama to try to drum up votes, they're still going into the final stretch without a cohesive message on the economy. Instead, they're leaning into an age-old political fight and warning of potential Republican cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Berger doubts Democrats even have a strategy around the economy.

"If Democrats tomorrow were to come out with a clear message on the economy and inflation, it would make a difference," he said. "But I don't know besides the president who really has the power to do that, and I don't think there's actually consensus on the policy solution."

For Blizzard, the Republican pollster, it's too late to turn things around: "This election's baked in." Unless something "historic" happens over the next week, the midterm results aren't going to change for Democrats.

Baron is a little more optimistic. She thinks it's never too late, but there's no more time for going back and forth on what people want to hear. Democrats need to use the coming days to show that they're fighting for working people and tout their record.

"Ignoring key issues that impact voters isn't the answer. Offering solutions to turn things around is the answer, and that's how you get voters," Stewart, the Republican strategist, said. "The Democrats have completely ignored the economy and inflation at their own peril."

Read the original article on Business Insider