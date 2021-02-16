If anyone should be censured, it’s NC GOP leaders for the division they create

NC GOP





Sen. Richard Burr’s vote is 100% in line with this registered voter’s views. His mandate is to protect and defend the Constitution and represent all of North Carolina — not simply those who voted for him or are registered as Republicans.

I applaud his fortitude and character, and I am puzzled why the N.C. GOP would censure Burr when a majority of Americans, as evidenced in poll after poll, wanted to see Trump convicted.

Is the N.C. GOP saying that senators should represent their party’s views over those of constituents?

If anyone is to be censured, perhaps it should be the leadership of the N.C. GOP for continuing to divide us.

Daniel Estby, Stanley

Bravo, Burr

Kyshia Lineberger of the N.C. GOP’s central committee has decided that Sen. Burr needed censuring because he “betrayed the trust of his constituents.”

Well, I am a constituent, and I can decide for myself whether or not an elected U.S. senator “betrayed” my trust.

Let’s be clear: Burr did exactly what he was elected to do — he made a politically tough decision after careful thought and consideration. We need more people like him in the Senate instead of those who wait until someone goes against the party line and then scream that they “betrayed” us.

Bravo, Sen. Burr!

David Delaney, Charlotte

Burr must go

Sen. Richard Burr voting to impeach Trump after voting the trial itself was unconstitutional is further proof we have way too many fools in the D.C. swamp. Burr showed his establishment ties and does not represent the majority of N.C. voters. He should resign.

Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis

Mitch McConnell

In mid-January, Mitch McConnell told party members that the Senate impeachment trial would be “a vote of conscience.” Then, he voted to acquit Donald Trump on a technicality. He speaks out of both sides of his mouth.

Unless we build the character of our younger generation and raise the bar of morality for candidates running for office, McConnell and his cronies will keep playing their ugly games openly, stubbornly and shamelessly.

Naseem Khan, Leland

The fallout

The impeachment trial was the final straw. “Middle ground” is now more accurately called “no-man’s land.” What a mess.

Preston Stone, Charlotte

Systemic racism

In his Feb. 14 op-ed, Marc Thiessen castigates President Biden for pointing out, correctly, that the police response was very different compared to Black Lives Matters protests.

Thiessen says “police failed to stop the mob not because of the color of their skin but because the officers were overpowered.” Yes, they were overpowered because their superiors did not anticipate violence and were completely unprepared. Why? Because the protesters were overwhelmingly white Trump supporters, and thus were not regarded as a threat.

That is a textbook example of systemic racism, and Biden was right to call it out.

Jim Cunningham, Charlotte

Vaccine priority

The Feb. 16 article “State’s vaccination plan leaves at-risk groups vulnerable” sheds an important light that was dimmed. To reduce deaths and hospitalizations, North Carolina should follow other states and the CDC and move those of us under age 65 and in the high-risk category back up to Group 2 or 3. Our lives depend on it.

Linda Principe, Fort Mill







Helping neighbors

Thanks to a City of Charlotte Community Grant, Advent Lutheran Church turned a Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry.

It has been a source of food for an unknown number of hungry people in the College Downs/UNCC communities.

It often needs to be resupplied daily, as neighbors “Take what they need, give what they can.” The church and neighbors have continued to keep it stocked People driving through the neighborhood, and even sanitation workers, have donated cash.

We are awed by the outpouring of community support and thankful that we can serve our neighbors in need.

Esther Abdel-Hameed, Charlotte