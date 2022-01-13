‘Anyone Else Had to Do a Double Take’: Angela Simmons’ Exercise Post Goes Left When Fans Zoom In on Her Pants

Angela Simmons caught fans by surprise on Jan. 11 after sharing a new workout upload showing off her flexibility.

In the Instagram post, the 34-year-old was seen wearing gym attire, including a white tank top, a neon pink waist trainer, nude leggings, and sneakers. The two-for-one upload showcases Simmons doing stretches that involve her legs and arms.

Angela Simmons exercise pic derails after fans focus on the star’s pants. @angelasimmons/Instagram



In addition to the photos, Simmons tried to send an inspirational message to her followers by writing, “Be your own motivation.” As fans began to view Simmons’ post, many immediately zoomed past the reality star’s original point and solely focused on her leggings.

What grabbed their attention was Simmons’ first stretch pose and how the leggings appeared in the photo. The social media users claimed they had to do a “double take” because they thought the “Growing Up Hip Hop” alum’s bottom half was nude.

“Thought you were naked had to look twice.”

“Girl don’t do that I thought them was cakes you had out lol.”

“Anyone else had to double take cause they thought raw cheeks was out?.”

“I thought yo a– was naked for 2 seconds.”

“I had to do a double take!! like why she working out with no pants on?!”

Among the nude remarks, others pointed out that Simmons knew exactly what she was doing by posting that upload. One wrote, “Now you know them pants is a distraction.” Another said, “You definitely know what you were doing.”

A third Instagram user went as far as to blast the entrepreneur for being “thirsty and desperate.” The person even claimed that Simmons’ last relationship didn’t work out because of her seductive posts.

They stated, “I see by you showing pictures like this you really being thirsty and desperate! That’s another reason why that Boxer Guy didn’t want 2 see you anymore, because of the pictures you be putting up!”

Simmons and her ex, professional boxer Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, confirmed their relationship in August 2020 after the star uploaded a photo of the pair attending a wedding. Following the dating confirmation, the pair embarked on a whirlwind romance consisting of romantic vacations and images of Simmons supporting her then-beau at boxing matches.

However, breakup rumors began circulating in January 2021 after Simmons removed almost all her photos with Jacobs. Since then neither party has discussed the reason behind the split.

