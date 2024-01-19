Is anyone else worried about Wisconsin's largest gun range opening in Cudahy? | Letters

I can’t believe no one could be found to say a discouraging word about the massive gun range opening in Cudahy (”The ‘largest gun range in this state’ opens,” Dec. 28).

The story told of all the detailed plans for shooters to rent a weapon or use their own collection and use lanes for pistols or rifles, including the military assault type. They will be able to take a try at automatic fire and can purchase a gun on site, among other amenities.

This at a time of soaring gun crime in Milwaukee, the region and the nation. What about local officials and area residents or those who advocate for victims? Is everyone on board with this?

Who wins from I-794 removal? Developers. Rest of us will be stuck in traffic.

This is a red-flag: Nazi march in Madison shows historical ignorance abounds

The one positive is that training will be available — hopefully not just in how to get off the maximum shots but to always act responsibly with firearms.

Jim Carlson, Milwaukee

Send a letter to the editor

The Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin welcome readers' letters. Timely, well-written, provocative opinions on topics of interest in Milwaukee and Wisconsin are given first preference. All letters are subject to editing. Some guidelines to keep in mind:

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words. Name, street address and daytime phone are required. We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions. We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters. Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months. Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Opening big firearm range during time of soaring gun crime troubling