‘Is anyone home?’ Department says a man posed as Broward deputy and burglarized home

Just after shattering a sliding glass door in the back of a Tamarac home, a man walked in and said “Broward Sheriff’s Office, anyone home?”

The problem: It wasn’t a deputy, but a burglar who rummaged through the home and left with about $1,000 worth of items, according to BSO.

The scene was captured on surveillance video and BSO released it Monday in hopes of getting help identifying the suspect.

Additionally, there is also video of a man that was captured knocking on the door around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 — just around the time when the other man entered the home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive.

The man captured outside the home, who was carrying a clipboard, an umbrella and was wearing a retractable lanyard, is being called a person of interest.

“While detectives believe this was an isolated incident, they encourage people to ask for the law enforcement officer’s identification, look for the agency’s name on the uniform or call the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-4357, to verify a deputy’s identity,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Wilmer Morales Tubens at 954-247-6014 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.