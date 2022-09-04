Anyone with a lot of debt is going to struggle – that’s why this stock is a sell

Car Dealership

Rapid interest rate rises are poised to wreak havoc on a swathe of corporate Britain. Highly leveraged businesses are the most obviously at risk – and they are likely to swiftly shift their focus from growth to survival – but companies with big debts are not the only ones in the firing line as monetary policy becomes less benign.

Whole sectors whose revenue has been built on easy credit are likely to experience increasingly tough operating conditions as the Bank of England finally gets serious about raising interest rates.

In Questor’s view, the motor vehicle retail sector is a prime example of an industry to avoid over the coming months. Around 90pc of new cars are bought on finance. As the cost of debt looks certain to rise rapidly, new cars will become increasingly unaffordable.

Alongside this, would-be car buyers face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, one that has already prompted the weakest level of consumer confidence since records began in 1974. In many cases, increasingly cash-strapped consumers are likely to postpone or avoid the luxury of changing their present car unless it is absolutely necessary.

Against this backdrop, the motor vehicle retailer Lookers appears vulnerable. Its recent half-year results showed that new and used car sales accounted for 61pc of gross profits. Since almost half of its used car sales were to customers who paid using finance, it would be unsurprising for its financial performance to come under severe pressure as interest rates rise in the coming months.

The business also faces a significant threat from structural changes within the motor vehicle retail industry. Online disrupters such as Cazoo are increasingly seeking to digitalise the process of buying a used car by offering money-back guarantees instead of test drives.

Meanwhile, major car brands are seeking to cut out dealers from the sale of new cars. Volvo, for example, aims to sell all of its vehicles online by 2030. If others follow suit, Lookers’ new car segment could face terminal decline.

Rising costs are affecting not only its customers. The company’s latest half-year results showed that staff costs increased by £8.6m year on year thanks in part to labour shortages. Higher utility bills contributed a further £4.1m rise in operating expenses over the same period.

Overall, Lookers’ underlying operating expenses were 8.6pc higher than in the previous year. Further rises seem almost inevitable and are likely to act as a formidable drag on margins.

The company is admittedly in a much stronger position than many of its rivals. The motor vehicle retail sector is highly fragmented – particularly within the used car segment. Lookers has a net-debt-to-equity ratio of just 17pc, while net interest payments were covered more than five times by underlying operating profits in the first half of the year. This suggests that it could emerge from near-term industry challenges in a stronger market position.

It also has long-term growth opportunities from after-sales offerings such as vehicle servicing. In the first half of the year, its after-sales division was more profitable than either its new or used vehicle sales arms. As a result, the investment it is making in areas such as cosmetic repairs could pay off in the long run.

However, the prospects for the motor vehicle retail sector are extremely challenging. Consumers, and the companies that serve them, face a painful transition to “normal” interest rates after more than a decade of cheap money.

Getting used to being less able to afford luxuries such as changing a car when it is not really necessary will be a tough road for consumers and one that is likely to cause lower profitability across the industry.

Although Lookers is a relatively sound business that trades on an exceptionally low price-to-earnings ratio of around 5, it is in the wrong industry at the wrong time.

After generating a 14pc return for readers following Questor’s advice to buy the stock in June last year, now is the right time to sell up and move on. Sell.

Questor says: sell

Ticker: LOOK

Share price at close: 79.5p